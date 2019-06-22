Granddaughter Violet recently turned 3 years old, as impossible as that seems to me! What a difference a year makes! She has grown four inches taller and four pounds heavier, she will talk the leg off of anyone willing to listen, and she goes way too fast on her scooter, as I found out last month by trying to stop her before she crashed. The broken bone in my hand is all healed up now, and I’ve learned the hard way that there are some games Grammy just won’t play with Violet anymore!
Conversations with her cover a wide variety of topics, and she wants to know the why and how of everything.
Grammy: It looks like it’s going to rain pretty soon.
Violet: Why?
Grammy: Because those dark clouds up there are just loaded with water and they can’t hold it anymore.
Violet: But why? And why is the wind blowing?
Grammy: Because a rainstorm is coming.
Violet: But WHY??
Grammy: I don’t KNOW!
And:
“Grammy, why do you have those lines on your face?
Why do alligators have tails?
Why do horses have ears?
Why are there clouds in the sky?
Where does the poop go when we flush the toilet?
What is inside kitty’s ears?
Why does that lady’s belly go up and down when she laughs?
What’s behind my nose?
Where does the dirt go when you wash the clothes?”
One day she was playing with some customers’ children who were at her mother’s store. Although she played with all the children, one little boy seemed to be her favorite. After they left, her mom asked her if she had fun playing with that little boy. She replied, “Yes! He made an exclamation mark in my heart!” Wouldn’t the world be an infinitely better place if we all tried to make an exclamation mark in the heart of someone else? Out of the mouths of babes…
Violet is learning how food grows, and this year we planted potatoes and beans in our garden boxes. I showed her how to plant the seed potato with the eyes pointing up, and then cover them with lots of dirt. A week later when we planted beans, she looked at the bean seeds and wanted to know which side goes up. At least she remembered the last week’s lesson! Patience is hard, though, because when she came the next week she wanted to know if the potatoes were ready yet. I don’t know if she’ll be as excited as I’ll be when we finally dig down and (hopefully!) unearth a treasure of potatoes! I can still remember the shouts of her older siblings as we dug the potatoes and carrots in my big garden a number of years ago: “I found a huge one!” And “Look how long this carrot is!” We’d hose off the carrots and crunch into them, enjoying the unbeatable fresh taste! Thanks again to my mom and dad who introduced the benefits of gardening to us, even though we hated having to pull weeds or pick beans in the hot sun when we could have been riding our bikes. I’m sure we all did our share of complaining, but we loved eating the fruits of our labors!
Violet’s mom has been taking her to the pool and giving her swimming lessons every Sunday since she was 4 months old. She has come so far and can now jump off the starting blocks, go to the bottom and, thanks to her mom using an underwater camera, I got to see her do all kinds of flips and turns before she came to the surface with a mile wide smile lighting up her face. She has passed up Grammy’s meager swimming skills a long time ago, and can now doggie paddle her way through five laps of the pool. She makes good use of those long legs!
Easter egg hunts take place indoors or out, year round, at Grammy’s house. These hunts are way too much fun to restrict to only once a year! After we cooked, dyed and decorated Easter eggs this year, I suggested that I’d hide them for her to find. She looked at me and said, “No, don’t hide those; they only have eggs inside of them. Hide the plastic ones and put good stuff in them!”
Going to our beautiful park in Kersey is still a favorite thing to do, and I sometimes think back to the first time I took her there when she was 9 months old. What a struggle to get those floppy little legs into the right holes in the baby swing, but what a joy to see her face when I pushed her back and forth. Now she runs to the big kid swings, but the smile is still the same when I push her and she yells, “Faster, Grammy!”
Is there a greater joy than watching a beloved grandchild grow and learn new things every day? She’s like a sponge soaking up everything she can learn. I love the heavenly feeling when she wraps those little arms around my neck or when she snuggles in my lap as I read another Henry and Mudge book to her. When I clean up the spilled drink and crumbs or dry the tears that will come sometimes, it reminds me to enjoy even these things, for all too soon life will change as she grows up way too fast to suit me.
Happy birthday, my littlest sweetheart!
q q q
Marilyn Secco is a retired teacher and author of the book “Front Porch Tales.” She has 2 children and 5 grandchildren and lives in Kersey with a temperamental cat named Tidder. Contact her at mbsecco@windstream.net