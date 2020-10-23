It’s probably safe to say that most of us have been experiencing more stress this year than we have in a long time. The pandemic has changed our lives in ways we couldn’t have imagined, and it appears that it won’t be going away any time soon. Add to that the severely divisive political climate in this country, and the stress levels go even higher. Watching the evening news could be hazardous to your health!
It’s well known that prolonged stress can cause a whole gamut of physical ailments including high blood pressure, anxiety, depression, back and neck pain, stroke, irritable bowel syndrome, a weakened immune system, a rapid or irregular heartbeat, migraines, trouble remembering, insomnia and low energy levels. During the quarantine, I certainly felt the loneliness of isolation, as I had no personal contact with anyone, not even family members, for several months. I remember that as late as the first few weeks of May, it was still cold and a bit snowy, and there were days on end when I didn’t venture outside at all. One day blended into the next and sometimes I had to refer to my phone to find out what day it was.
It got a bit better when nicer weather finally arrived and I could get out for a bike ride, and it was also a big day when I went to pick up my online grocery order at Walmart! I could hardly decide what to wear! Some days I would get in the car and go for a ride, just for a change of scenery. My book club meetings were also something to look forward to as we met on Zoom to have our virtual discussions. In September we met in person at the beautiful park in Kersey for the first time since February, and the discussion was livelier and so were we. Gradually things began to open up, and my mask and I emerged cautiously to rejoin civilization.
I’ve learned a few valuable lessons during this year, and the biggest one is this: Appreciate the little things. For example, I spend a lot of time in my home office, and I never liked the curtains that hung on the window, even though they were insulated and practical. When I moved into my house five years ago, there were a million things that needed to be done, and I ordered the curtains online just so I’d have something on the window. This week I finally replaced them with a pair that lets so much more light into the room, and I just smile every time I look at them.
Earlier this summer, I set out to clean all the windows, screens and curtains in my house. It seems that keeping busy helps fight the feelings of depression, and that job kept me busy for a week, because I’m just not as tough as I used to be! Each day I set a small goal for myself, and after accomplishing that goal, I really enjoyed resting on the back porch while listening to the wind blowing through the trees. I reminded myself that I was blessed in so many ways, and I gave thanks that I accomplished what I set out to do that day.
A few weeks ago I woke up to a beautiful fall day and decided I’d take a trip north and do some leaf peeping. I grabbed my Nikon, put some water and a few apples in a cooler and headed out. My first stop was atop a mountain overlooking Emporium where I used the telephoto lens to get some picturesque shots of the town and the blazing oranges and reds of the surrounding mountains. I was also aware that I was definitely in rattlesnake territory and was careful to watch where I stepped as I made my way around some huge boulders, which would have made a perfect cool refuge for snakes on a sunny day!
I drove back down the winding mountain road and continued north, completely amazed at the beauty of the foliage at every turn. I kept seeing excellent shots, but had to remember that it wasn’t worth causing an accident to get the picture I wanted! A while later I passed the Mid Towne Motel, which looked like something straight out of the 1950’s, and sitting in the parking lot was a gleaming pearl white 1968 Ford Galaxy 500 XL Convertible with the top down, revealing a RED leather interior! WooHoo! I HAD to pull in and get a shot of that! It was a classic and so am I, and I could just picture how good I would look sitting behind the wheel of that beauty. Dream on!
I continued north to Allegany State Park, passing mountains too beautiful to adequately describe. I remember that when our two children were very small, we went there and took a canoe ride out onto the lake, and we saw beavers swimming close to our canoe at one point. Good memories!
I took a drive through the park until I came to the Red House Wetlands area where I pulled in and parked. I walked out onto the boardwalk that ran through the wetlands, noticing that the reeds and grasses were brown and brittle at this point of early fall, in contrast to how wet they would have been in the early spring. I didn’t see any wildlife except the little black “no-see-ums” that kept buzzing around my face, although various wildlife had probably burrowed into the mud or under the walkway in search of water.
Appreciating the beauty of the fall season went a long way towards banishing the depression these troublesome days can bring. Learning to celebrate the little things can help us realize that they were actually the big things after all!
q q q