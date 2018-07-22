Today

Generally cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 74F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Cloudy skies after midnight. Low 66F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

Tomorrow

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. High around 80F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.