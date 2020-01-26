Last year I made a New Year’s resolution to pay off the mortgage on my house before the end of the year. It was a lofty aim, because it would mean paying it off almost two years ahead of schedule. I even searched for a second part-time job to supplement my income, but nothing seemed to be a good fit. I would just have to cut back wherever I could to keep my resolution.
I’m here to tell you that on the morning of Halloween I marched into my bank to make the final payment on my mortgage! I couldn’t quit grinning as I left the bank knowing that I had finally kept a New Year’s resolution, and could now look forward to saving a nice sum of money each month! Wow!
Oh, but wait a minute. There wouldn’t be a monthly surplus immediately, as I knew I had to order four new tires for my car before winter. And then there was Christmas, but finally it’s January and I’m enjoying the reward for all the self-denial it took to be mortgage free!
Each month I had been putting aside as much money as I could, even if some months it was only $50, and I made an extra payment to be applied to the principal of the loan. When I got my income tax refund, I was tempted to buy some new floor mats for my car. Not a big deal, right? But instead I decided to put every penny of the refund toward another principal payment. Have you noticed that there are a lot of income tax refund specials and sales advertised at this time of the year? It’s assumed that you’ll want to make a purchase with your income tax refund check instead of saving it or using it to pay off existing debt!
If you listen to some of the debt consolidation attorneys in television commercials, they want you to believe that “The only thing you have to lose is your debt,” if you use their services. The problem is that if the debts are legitimate, your debtors deserve to be paid. Then there is the money you’ll have to pay the lawyer for trying to get rid of your debts. Bad idea!
Other commercials show people being hounded for debts they don’t have the money to pay. They make the creditor look like the big bad guy for trying to collect what is owed to him. The problem isn’t the creditor, it’s all the stuff that was bought when it would have been better to stick to the budget! I’m convinced that impulse buying is one of the big culprits that contribute to debt, although I realize that sometimes medical bills, huge student loan debt, unexpected job loss or major home or vehicle repairs can wreck even the most carefully planned budget.
Speaking of debt… Every three years the Federal Reserve conducts a Survey of Consumer Finances. For the year 2013, among households having debt, and with a head of household less than 35 years old, the average debt was $82,500.
In the age group 35 to 44 years of age, those who had debt averaged $152,400.
In the 45-54 age group, those having debts averaged $150,500! And those figures didn’t even include the mortgage on the primary residence! I can’t imagine living with that kind of debt hanging over my head!
In the 55-64 age group, people might begin thinking about retirement, but among those who have debt, it averaged $131,900, probably making it necessary for those folks to postpone retirement indefinitely.
I felt even more proud of my paid off mortgage when I got to my age group, 65-74, and found out that among those seniors having debt, it averaged $108,700! And even more surprising is the fact that many of these seniors are still paying off student loan debt, maybe incurred when they went back to school later in life. Would you believe there are an estimated 2.8 million Americans over the age of 60 who have significant student loan debt?
I guess we all hope to be debt free when we reach retirement age, and I actually was, until I decided to sell my paid off split level home and build a handicapped accessible house all on one level on a smaller lot having less outside maintenance. All was going according to plan until the transmission gave out in my 9-year-old car, necessitating taking on an unplanned debt. Luckily, my car loan is the only debt I have to worry about now, so I consider myself fortunate.
Among those over the age of 75 who have debt, it averaged $57,500. I found these figures to be a sad commentary on the state of affairs of these older citizens. What are the chances that these people could even be debt free when they die?
Falling into the credit card dark hole of debt is another thing that’s hard to climb out of. I agree that at least one major credit card is a good thing to have, especially when booking hotels, airline tickets or other travel expenses online. The trick is keeping these expenses low enough that you can pay them off every month and not have the added interest to pay too.
I guess it all boils down to the advice my dad always gave us and that was to “Live within your means.” If you can’t afford to pay for it now, then you don’t buy it! It takes discipline, that’s for sure! Maybe next month I’ll celebrate and splurge on those new floor mats for the car!
Good luck in keeping your New Year’s resolutions, if you are among the 20 percent of us who even bothered to make any!
q q q
Marilyn Secco is a retired teacher and author of the book “Front Porch Tales.” She has two children and five grandchildren and lives in Kersey with a temperamental cat named Tidder. Contact her at mbsecco@windstream.net