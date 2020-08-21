The other day I drove by our beautiful park in Kersey and noticed a new sign on the message board. It said “Time spent playing with a child is never wasted.” How true that is, and in my own case, I get to play with 4-year-old Violet on a regular basis. I’m not sure who has more fun, Grammy or Violet! At the park, she doesn’t need me to push her on the swings any more, as she has mastered the art of “pumping” her legs and can go as high as she wants. Being independent is high on this little lass’s list! She can rock the seesaw and scale the climbing walls and fly down the big kid slides with the best of them, but she’s always checking to make sure Grammy is watching and waving.
One day we read about paper airplanes in a book, and Violet decided she wanted me to make one for her. Well, I have to say that my aerodynamic skills leave a lot to be desired, but I started folding here and there and found out that I remembered more than I thought I did. We googled paper airplanes and found some that were way too complicated for us, so we just tweaked the original design and tried it out. We had lots of crash landings, but lots of fun too.
We also like to play with sidewalk chalk, usually just drawing pictures or writing a few words. One day, I decided to tell Violet about how my friends and I used to play hopscotch at recess in school. I proceeded to draw the blocks on the sidewalk as I remembered them, and she added her own decorations to the game. I remembered that you were supposed to toss a stone onto one of the numbers, but I couldn’t remember all the rules, so we made them up as we went. I discovered that hopping on one foot is something that doesn’t work for me anymore; both feet hurt and my balance is off! Not a good combination! It turned out that my little buddy still needs a bit of practice keeping her balance while hopping on one foot too, so we laughed a lot and managed just fine together!
Is there anything cuter than watching a baby grasp for the soap bubbles that you blow? Seeing the wonder in those eyes is just the best! Violet and I have always been big fans of blowing bubbles, and it was fun to watch her develop the fine art of blowing in the desired direction, and then blowing just hard enough to launch a nice stream of bubbles. I’ve seen fancy, electric bubble blowing machines, but we still prefer the single wand method. During the winter, we have our bubble blowing fun in the basement.
Easter egg hunts take place year round at Grammy’s house, but Violet prefers the plastic eggs that have goodies inside, not the hard boiled ones like we color at Easter that “only have eggs inside.” Sometimes it’s hard to come up with goodies for unscheduled egg hunts, but we have found that goldfish crackers or grapes work in a pinch, although M&M’s rate a much bigger smile!
Playing with play dough has been a favorite activity for generations of kids, and I remember playing with a homemade variety made from baking soda and cornstarch and a few other ingredients. The only problem was that it seemed to dry out pretty fast. Violet hands me a wad and tells me to make a dog or a cat, and the results are anybody’s guess as to their identity. When we make people, we also have to make a bed, a pillow and a blanket for them and they have to fit without having their feet hanging off the bottom of the bed! Rolling a hunk of play dough into a long worm or snake is a good way to spark some creativity as we see what else we can make with it. They now have sophisticated Play-Doh factories that make all kinds of fancy things, and those are fun too. There’s a bald guy that can sprout “hair” and a chicken that can lay a Play-Doh egg, among other cool things!
When she gets a little older, I’d like to teach her to play jacks. I found that my first four grandchildren had a bit of trouble learning to throw the ball just high enough to have time to pick up the jacks before catching it again. It requires some dexterity, timing and coordination, and that takes practice to develop. It was one of the few games that we played that I could actually win once in a while!
In between playing card games of Go Fish and War and reading lots of books, Violet and I planted peas, carrots, potatoes, and beans in our garden boxes this spring, and yellow squash just off the side of the back porch. We are having fun watering everything and picking and eating our “crops” while having a picnic on the porch. We are looking forward to digging the potatoes and pulling the carrots, which Violet loves to do because “it’s just like finding buried treasures!”
Time spent playing with a child can help both the child and the adult, especially adults who may experience loneliness and isolation as they get older. On television recently I saw a feature about a place where a preschool and an assisted living facility are located in the same building. It seems to work out very well, with the adults becoming more active and involved as they play with their tiny visitors. Some of them may feel increased self-worth and an improved outlook on life. Children have the opportunity to learn from their elders, to accept people with disabilities and to give and receive unconditional love and plenty of attention. Seems like a win-win situation to me!
During these trying times, what a treat it is to be able to play with my favorite little person and watch her grow and learn new things while we’re both enjoying ourselves!!
