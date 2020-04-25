Now that the Corona Virus has changed life as we know it, we are all trying to make the best of the situation and find our new “normal.” I’m in the process of attempting online grocery shopping for the first time. To tell you the truth, I sympathize with the WalMart associates who have to shop for the rest of us. I used to do my mom’s grocery shopping occasionally and I found it time consuming to get just the right brands and sizes she was used to, so I feel for those who are doing the job on a much larger scale, while also dealing with some items being temporarily out of stock. I’m just glad this option is available!
With few exceptions, I think most of us are finding that we have more time on our hands. One day seems to roll into the next, and sometimes it’s hard to know for sure what day of the week it is! Weekends merge into weekdays without church attendance as we’re used to, and now my Tri-County Weekend newspaper arrives on Saturday, confusing the issue even more! I’m sure young families are busier than ever, though, as they try to homeschool their children. Maybe a better appreciation of the job our dedicated teachers do will be one positive result from all of this!
Another positive result of this quarantine for me personally has been having more time to read, which is one of my most favorite things to do! I am a member of 3 book clubs, and while we can’t meet to discuss what we are reading, we are still enjoying reading our selections and making notes so we can remember book details when we are finally able to meet again.
Most recently, I learned something new about Depression Era America that I’d never read about before. “The Giver of Stars” by JoJo Moyes is historical fiction about women who worked as Pack Horse librarians in the poorest Appalachian regions of Kentucky. It was a project started by Eleanor Roosevelt as part of the Works Progress Administration (WPA), under President Roosevelt’s New Deal. The government provided money to pay the wages of about a dollar a day for the librarians, but it was up to each town that wanted to start a traveling library to collect used books and cast off magazines and newspapers. Mostly women took these jobs, fording creeks and climbing steep mountain passes in all kinds of weather while riding a mule or a rented horse 18 to 20 miles a day to bring reading material to patrons in homes and a few schools. This was at a time when there was no electricity, no running water and very little food. It wasn’t uncommon for young people to die from pellagra or extreme malnutrition, or for teenage mothers to die during childbirth.
Their weekly visits were very much appreciated for the most part, although some were met with hostility because the women were initially rumored to be the bearers of unsuitable reading material. It was felt by some mountain people that the Bible was the only book anyone needed to read, and anything else was unsuitable. The Pack Horse librarians had their own route for each day of the week, and they were sometimes their patrons’ only contact with the outside world. Sometimes the librarians would take time read some of the material to those who were just learning to read, and then they could practice reading it for the rest of the week. These were long days and the librarians often had to hurry to get home before dark.
When books and magazines became too worn, the librarians would mend them as best they could, and then handcraft scrapbooks out of usable parts of magazines, including recipes, housecleaning tips, mountain ballads, Kentucky history, patterns for quilts and instructions for making other useful household items. Popular Mechanics Magazine was welcomed by some of the patrons, even though magazines and newspapers might be months or years old by the time they got them. Sometimes libraries, PTA’s, women’s clubs, Boy Scouts and churches in other areas would send their castoffs, and the Pack Horse librarians would be delighted with their “new” materials, which they would try to customize to serve the likes of their patrons.
Reading about people living in the mountains of Kentucky made me feel very fortunate that I can access all the reading materials I want in spite of the quarantine, thanks to Amazon and Barnes and Noble. I’m currently reading another book about this topic called “The Book Woman of Troublesome Creek” by Kim Michele Richardson. In this book I also learned something I didn’t know about. The Pack Horse librarian in this book was one of the Kentucky Blue people, so named, bullied and ostracized because her face, hands and feet were a pale, ghostly blue color. This was a recessive genetic trait in which an essential blood enzyme was missing. It was passed on in certain families partially because of inbreeding among the mountain people. The eventual cure for this was ingesting, of all things, a blue dye that turned their skin white within a few minutes. They needed to take the blue pill every day, and in this book, the main character suffered nausea, vomiting and headaches when she took the blue pills, and eventually had to stop taking them and learn to accept her blue skin and be confident in her own worth.
If you’d like to read more about the Pack Horse librarians, I’d like to suggest: “Down Cut Shin Creek: The Pack Horse Librarians of Kentucky” by Jeanne Cannella Schmitzer and Kathi Appelt. AND “Carry the World” by Susan Fanetti.
Escaping to the hills of Kentucky by reading these books reminded me to be thankful for all we DO have and all we CAN still enjoy in spite of the quarantine. The brave Pack Horse librarians working for a dollar a day and being overjoyed to have that much, saw suffering and death among their patrons, at a time when herbs and natural remedies were all that was available to treat illness and infections.
Let’s continue to hunker down, be thankful for all our blessings, and do our part to prevent the further spread of this horrible pandemic.
Marilyn Secco is a retired teacher and author of the book “Front Porch Tales.” She has two children and five grandchildren and lives in Kersey with a temperamental cat named Tidder. Contact her at mbsecco@windstream.net