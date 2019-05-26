It is true that our lives can change drastically in the blink of an eye. I experienced that just recently when I attempted to stop 3-year-old Violet from crashing her scooter when she came down a ramp way too fast, in spite of my frantic yelling, “Put the brakes on!” I reached my hands out toward her, and managed to bring her to a safe stop, but my right hand got hit pretty hard. The fun abruptly came to a stop too and I went home to spend some quality time with my ice bag. There was a lot of pain, in spite of Violet’s sweet kisses trying to make Grammy’s hand all better.
By the next morning my hand was huge, discolored and quite painful. I decided to get an X-ray and found out a few hours later that I had a broken bone in my right hand. Not at all what I wanted to hear, that’s for sure, and at that time I didn’t realize all the things that would now be harder without the use of my dominant hand. It started with the papers I had to sign before I left Express Care after getting a temporary cast put on. I had to concentrate so hard to form every letter, and it still looked very shaky, but I have to say it was still more legible than many doctors’ scrawls!
I’ve read that it’s good for your brain if you perform some tasks every day with your non dominant hand. If that’s the case I should have some amazing brain development going on! Try brushing your teeth or taking care of bathroom needs with your left hand. There’s no way that I’ve found to do a one-handed floss, and I’m hoping my dentist and hygienist might have some helpful advice about that. Someone told me to try those little dental floss picks and I think I will. I never liked the idea of all the plastic waste that they create, but they’ll do in a pinch.
Then there is the challenge of cutting and eating food with the left hand. I do have the thumb and first finger of the right hand free enough from the end of the cast that they can help a little while I concentrate on making my left hand wield a knife like it has never had to do. I managed to chop up enough lettuce, zucchini, tomatoes and other goodies for a salad that first night. The best thing to come out of all of this is that it has slowed down the eating process considerably! Can’t make the toast hold still long enough to spread the butter on it either, so that’s another plus.
I woke up early Sunday morning and started thinking about what I could use to cover the cast so I could take my one-handed shower and get ready for church. Eureka! My newspaper is wrapped in a plastic sleeve before it is put in my mailbox every morning. I went to the plastic bags I’d placed together for recycling and tried one on over the cast. A bit snug and too short. Then I saw the bigger blue sleeve that holds the Tri-County Sunday paper, and it was perfect! I secured the top with two rubber bands and enjoyed my shower. Then came the problem of blow drying and styling my hair. Holding the brush in the two free fingers of my right hand and the blow dryer in the left, I did my best to make myself look presentable, being grateful for short hair that dries quickly!
I’m still able to drive, but I have to make a few adjustments there, too. I have to reach across with my left hand to put the key in the ignition, put my seatbelt on and put the car in gear. I know my left hand isn’t as strong as the right, but at least I’m used to driving with my left hand most of the time anyway. It works okay for shorter trips, but I wouldn’t want to embark on a long drive just yet!
All of this made me think about how schools and some parents used to force a leftie to learn to write right handed, even to the point of hitting the left hand if a child tried to use it. This can create all kinds of stress and a host of problems, not the least of which is horrible penmanship. The thinking was that most things are designed for right-handed people, and military salutes as well as civilian handshakes are performed with the right hand. Also, it was easier for a teacher to teach handwriting to all right handed pupils instead of individualizing the instruction for a few left-handed students. Such a shame to inflict that kind of stress on a child.
Typing this column has presented a few of its own problems. My family suggested using the microphone feature on my phone to speak the words into an email that could then be edited as needed. The problem was that the voice recognition wasn’t very accurate and it was slow and cumbersome. I found that the left-handed hunt and peck method was a bit faster with fewer corrections needed. Controlling the mouse with my left hand was the worst! It took so much concentration to get the cursor to go where I wanted it, but like Larry the Cable Guy says, I had to just stick with it and “Git ‘er done!”
As the reality of my limitations began to sink in, it would have been easy to give in and depend on my family to do things for me so I could avoid struggling so much. As it happens, though, my four most favorite words are still, “I did it myself!” I take pride in being inventive and figuring out new ways to perform tasks that at first I had thought would be impossible. If at first you don’t succeed…
It has made me appreciate how lucky we are that Violet didn’t get hurt, and that she may have learned a valuable lesson in the process. I know I won’t be catching any more speeding scooters for a while!
