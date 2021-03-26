March is National Reading month, but I don’t need any encouragement to grab a book and get comfortable just about any time of the year. I’ve been an avid reader since I was a first grader enjoying the escapades of Dick and Jane and little Sally and their pets Spot and Puff. During the pandemic, the two book clubs I belong to have been meeting on Zoom, and I have to say that reading books and discussing them is one of the things that has pulled me through these very isolating months. According to Dr. Seuss, “The more that you read, the more things you will know. The more that you learn, the more places you’ll go.” So, even though the car stayed in the garage most days, reading books took me far and wide.
Last summer a friend of mine gave me a book that she said she had enjoyed reading because it mentioned many local places including Pittsburgh, the Allegheny National Forest, the state capitol in Harrisburg, the Gettysburg battlefield, Philadelphia, and a lot of whistle stops in between. In particular, the town of Kane and the Kinzua Bridge were the setting for some of the main action in this work of fiction. The book is titled “Tonight in the Rivers of Pittsburgh” by Brian Lee Weakland, a native of Altoona who won the Associated Press Community News Reporter of the Year Award for his feature stories on Pennsylvania towns, people and landmarks, as well as other writing awards.
In this book, the fictional governor of Pennsylvania Brock Bailey is presumed dead when his limo crashes through a bridge railing and disappears into Pittsburgh’s murky Monongahela River. The governor resides in a mansion near the Kinzua Bridge when he’s not in Harrisburg, and the plot has many twists and turns as well as long-hidden secrets and the duplicity of a politically powerful family. As Forest Gump would say, “That’s all I’m going to say about that.” I don’t want to spoil it if you decide to read the book!
What intrigued me, though, was the mention of the Leigh Rose Mansion, the fictitious governor’s home near the Kinzua Bridge, and I was interested to see if there really was a mansion in that area that the author incorporated into the story. I found that when I put in a search for Leigh Rose Mansion in Kane, 230 Clay St. showed up. It’s the site of the Kane Manor Country Inn, a three story beauty of Georgian and Colonial Revival architecture styles currently operating as a Bed and Breakfast. Well … I figured seeing that would be worth a trip to Kane on a cold February day that would have otherwise been rather boring.
I put the address into the GPS and had no trouble locating the impressive structure, almost hidden on one of the side streets. I parked the car and decided to see what I could find out. As I approached the office on the shoveled path between snow banks, I could hear someone talking. I knocked and was told to enter by a man who had a hanky-style mask on and was talking on the phone. I looked around as I waited for him to finish the reservation he was working on. I could see down the hall to a beautiful room furnished with period pieces arranged around a fireplace. I have always loved touring mansions, and was eager to see more of the rooms.
I met the innkeeper Ben Miller, who with his wife had bought the building just three months earlier, and are in the process of doing restoration work and renovations. I explained the mention of the mansion in the book and said I wondered if it could have been the one the author was referring to. Ben agreed it probably was, and graciously offered me a tour of the first floor and a bit of history of the place. There were several small dining rooms where guests would have breakfast during their stay, and various sitting rooms all beautifully furnished to resemble the original ambiance as closely as possible. My book club is planning to have one of our summer meetings at the mansion, and we’ll enjoy a catered lunch there as well.
Ben told me that it was built in 1896 by Dr. Elizabeth Kane, wife of Thomas L. Kane who was commander of the Bucktail Brigade Infantry Regiment that served with the Union Army during the Civil War. The office I entered was Dr. Kane’s reception area, and I was shown the adjoining rooms which were used as exam rooms, and are now guest rooms. Dr. Kane was ahead of her time, being a physician, writer, philanthropist, and women’s rights activist. Both she and her husband were instrumental in establishing the town of Kane.
What could have been just another gray winter day had turned into a very enjoyable and interesting visit to a beautiful mansion. Good luck to Ben and his wife as they work on restoring the grandeur of this historic building which sits on 10 acres of landscaped lawn and forest areas, next to 250 acres of forest lands with trails for hiking and biking. A new bar and an outdoor dining area are planned for 2021.
You never know where you’ll end up because of reading a book! Thanks to another friend who shared this poem with me. It says it all!
“I Opened a Book” by Julia Donaldson
“I opened a book and in I strode
Now nobody can find me.
I’ve left my chair, my house, my road,
My town and my world behind me.
I’m wearing the cloak, I’ve slipped on the ring,
I’ve swallowed the magic potion.
I’ve fought with a dragon, dined with a king
And dived in a bottomless ocean.
I opened a book and made some friends.
I shared their tears and laughter
And followed their road with its bumps and bends
To the happily ever after.
I finished my book and out I came.
The cloak can no longer hide me.
My chair and my house are just the same,
But I have a BOOK inside me.”
Marilyn Secco is a retired teacher and author of the book “Front Porch Tales.” She has 2 children and 5 grandchildren and lives in Kersey with a temperamental cat named Tidder. Contact her at mbsecco@windstream.net