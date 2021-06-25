I’ve read that a mattress should be replaced after seven to ten years of regular use. In spite of that advice, I’ve had the same Sleep Number bed for more than twenty years. It helped so much to be able to adjust the firmness throughout the night after hip replacement surgeries, and I’d been very happy with that bed through the years. Until lately.
For some time now, I had been waking up with a backache every morning, and I had noticed that the center of the bed was definitely sagging. In spite of regular adjustments by an excellent chiropractor and monthly attention from my wonderful massage therapist, the morning backaches continued. Also, I’d been experiencing more nights when I just couldn’t get comfortable enough to fall asleep, or times when I couldn’t get back to sleep after using the bathroom.
I started my search for a new mattress in a huge furniture store that had dozens of complete bedroom outfits with many different brands of mattresses having varying degrees of firmness. But really, what can you tell by sitting on a bed or even lying down on it for a few minutes? That hardly lets you know what it would be like to sleep on it all night. I left feeling more confused than I was when I entered the store.
I went home and began looking online, trying to find out more about not only mattresses, but the kinds of bases that the mattress sits on. I liked the adjustable bases where you could raise the head or foot of the bed like you can on a hospital bed. That’s quite a change from having a box spring for a base. The only problem with ordering a bed online was that it would arrive in big packages on your porch and the rest was up to you. I knew I would need all the help I could get to dismantle the complicated Sleep Number bed and get the new one set up.
Most of the beds sold online offered a free trial period of up to a YEAR to see if you wanted to keep the bed. That sounded good until I started thinking about how you would ever get a queen size bed repacked in the same container so you could return it after all that time. I’ve even had trouble repacking a vacuum cleaner or getting a bulky comforter back into its original container! I’m sure it would be easier to just keep the bed, even if the trial hadn’t gone so well. And anyway, what could the company do with a used bed after it was returned? The stores where I shopped told me they could not offer a free trial because it wasn’t hygienic. No kidding…
Next I visited a local furniture store, not as big as the first one, but it still had a nice selection of mattresses and bases to pick from, plus a knowledgeable sales person who demonstrated some of the adjustable bases and showed me which mattresses would be suitable for those bases. Then she left me alone for a while so I could try out the mattresses for comfort. I knew I needed a firm mattress and I finally decided on a Serta Perfect Sleeper, with an adjustable base under it. I’d seen some of those funny sheep commercials on television, and that was my very unscientific reason for picking a Serta mattress! No more counting those cute little sheep and hopefully no more sleepless nights.
When the new bed was delivered a few weeks later, I was really nervous. What if I didn’t like the bed and it didn’t solve the backache problem? That was a lot of money spent on a bed that I wasn’t sure I’d like. The three delivery men dismantled the Sleep Number bed and set up the new one in record time. Later I made up the bed with a new mattress pad and fresh sheets that I hoped would stay tucked in when I raised and lowered the head and feet. Oh, and did I mention that the base also had four levels of intensity of vibration that you could select? Remember a long time ago when hotel beds had the vibration option if you put a quarter in it? Well, I found I really liked that option on my new bed and no quarters are required! It shuts off after ten minutes of relaxing massage, and there have been many times that I was sleeping before it quit.
I always read before I go to sleep, and I like being able to raise the head of the bed while I’m reading. Sleeping with the head slightly elevated works well for me too, and that’s actually recommended for people with sleep apnea, like me. I keep the feet raised a little bit too so I don’t tend to slide toward the bottom of the bed. But the best part of this whole deal has been waking up every morning with NO BACKACHE!
Violet wasted no time trying out all the options on Grammy’s new bed. She likes to raise both the head and the feet to the max so that we’re squished into a V shape, both of us giggling like crazy! Raising the feet makes a mountain that she loves to roll down like a log rolling down a mountain! And of course she makes it vibrate to the max too! Such fun!
Shopping for a new bed can be a daunting task, not to mention an expensive one, but waking up every morning without a backache? Priceless!
q q q