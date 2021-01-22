The Christmas of 2020 will be remembered for being one of firsts. It was the first time in my memory that there were no hugs, no piles of wrapping paper strewn all over the living room, and no collection of family members seated around my festive dining room table laden with savory foods. I found that I missed the hugs most of all.
I hadn’t seen my grandson Michael and his wife Mariah since we flew to Washington State for their wedding two years ago. He is in the Air Force and will soon be transferred to Alaska for three years. His Christmas flight home was planned and booked months ago, when we thought the pandemic would surely be under control by December. They still came, and we had to be creative to find a safe way to spend some time with them.
It was decided that we would gather briefly on Christmas evening in my garage, keeping the doors open for circulation of the frigid 10 degree air. I backed the car outside, did a quick cleaning and hung some multi colored strings of lights around trying to make things look a bit festive, and plugged in an electric heater in preparation for the first ever “Christmas garage party.” We spaced chairs far apart, wore masks, and didn’t share any food, but we exchanged a few gifts and visited a while, figuring that getting together even briefly was better than not being together at all. I longed so much to hug my family members close to me, and I will never take a hug for granted again.
I talked with Michael at length by phone a few days later, as I was interested in hearing more about what was going on in his life, both personally and in the Air Force. It’s been more than four years since he graduated as a SERE (Survival, Evasion, Resistance, Escape) Specialist, and you may remember past columns that detailed some of the things involved in that rigorous training. He recalled that the worst part of it was probably the 2 days they spent in rafts on the ocean, huddled together under tarps trying to get warm, everyone hanging over the side of the raft being sick, wearing wet suits that only became wetter and more uncomfortable as they had to relieve themselves in the suits so as not to uncover everyone to stand up and do otherwise. He also had to learn which plants, animals and insects (think grubs!) in different environments would be safe to eat to avoid starvation in a dire situation. Survival skills he had to learn also included making a sturdy shelter out of whatever was available, and being able to hunt animals for food and make a fire to keep warm and cook the food. Michael grew up hunting with his dad, learning many of these skills that came in very handy during his training, and he now teaches others to survive in extremely difficult situations.
In March, Michael and his wife are looking forward to moving to Eielson Air Force Base near Fairbanks, Alaska. His new assignment will be as an instructor at SERE Specialist Training Technical School. He will be working mainly with pilots of F-35A Lightning II stealth fighter jets, preparing them for war which could include survival of air to air combat, air to ground combat, and recovery of personnel shot out of the sky or held captive. These will be simulated but very real exercises teaching survival, evasion, resistance and escape.
While Michael is busy with his new job, Mariah will be starting her career as a Registered Nurse in a world still in the grip of a deadly pandemic. When I asked her if she was nervous when she was treating COVID patients, she replied that the layers of personal protective equipment they wore in a hospital setting made her feel much safer than when she was walking around in Walmart where many people won’t even wear a mask correctly and you never know who could be carrying the virus. True enough!
During the winters, Michael expects to be helping out in the Arctic Survival School in Barrow, Alaska, which is 320 miles above the Arctic Circle. He’s no stranger to the area as he spent a week there in training a few years ago, after having 2 weeks of classroom instruction, dubbed “Cool School,” at Eielson. He recounted that during most of his week in Barrow, the wind chill was minus 80 degrees with 60 mile an hour winds. He learned to sleep with Meals Ready to Eat (MRE’S) in order to thaw them out enough to bite them. He said eating frozen chicken noodle soup wasn’t exactly a treat, but it was satisfying. He carried a water bag for hydration between layers of shirts, and added snow to replenish the supply. Body heat was also used to keep batteries or digital devices from freezing. These were placed under the belt between the layers around the waist. There were only about 6 hours between sunrise and sunset, and much physical labor took place in those few hours. I find it hard to believe that he’s actually looking forward to returning to that frozen area! It’s no wonder that having a garage party with doors open at 10 degrees above zero didn’t bother him at all!
Michael’s taking advantage of all the beautiful places he’s been able to see while living and working in the northwest, and has developed a keen interest in taking pictures, including drone photography. He’s excited about seeing the sights in Alaska, especially the Northern Lights, and would like for me to visit him and Mariah and let them show me around once this pandemic ends. It’s certainly something to look forward to!
Although this Christmas wasn’t like any other, we did manage to stay safe and have a bit of time together. I’ve learned to appreciate time spent with family and loved ones even more than I already did!
q q q