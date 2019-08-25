We recently read Al Roker’s book, “Ruthless Tide” in one of my book clubs, and it was all about the Johnstown flood of May 31, 1889. I was surprised to learn that this was not just a horrific natural disaster, but was actually caused by the irresponsible actions of a group of 50 wealthy businessmen and other influential professionals including Andrew Mellon, Henry Clay Frick, Robert Pitcairn, Andrew Carnegie and others. They wanted a pristine place to relax with friends and family away from the belching smoke and heat of the big cities. They formed the exclusive and secretive South Fork Hunting and Fishing Club, bought a lake containing the old South Fork Dam and stocked it with fine species of fish. Many inspections of the dam showed that it needed major repairs, but the recommendations were repeatedly ignored. As a result, more than 2,200 people lost their lives and the city of Johnstown totally disappeared from the map in less than 10 minutes when the dam collapsed after a foot of rain fell in less than 24 hours. More than 14 million tons of debris-laden water crashed into the city resulting in one of the most catastrophic floods of our time.
I was captivated by this book, and I decided to visit the Johnstown Flood Museum to learn more about the disaster. I had looked at possible driving routes to take, but decided to follow the directions given by the navigation system in my car.
Well.
It surely took me through some new territory! Most of the way, the top speed I could safely manage was 35 mph because of the bad condition of the narrow, winding roads. I passed some interesting road names, like Hen and Emma’s Lane, Tabernacle Road and Low Grade Road. I was beginning to wonder if I’d ever see civilization again when I finally spotted a Dollar Store and then a Sheetz seemingly in the middle of nowhere! Woohoo! I was ready for a pit stop for sure!
I arrived at the Flood Museum, which was originally a library built by Andrew Carnegie to replace the one that had been lost in the flood. The first thing that captured my attention was an entire wall made up of debris from the flood, including parts of locomotives and telephone poles, portions of houses, jagged timbers, boots and other unidentifiable items. In a central glass case were some items that had been found in the wreckage of some of the homes. There was a perfect china vase that had been found untouched inside a house that had been turned on its side and impaled by a large tree. There was a china serving tray that had somehow survived unscathed. A few items of children’s clothing that were in the case caused a lump in my throat as I thought of the abject terror they must have felt on that day.
I went upstairs to a small theater, where I watched an Academy Award winning documentary that showed in stunning detail the events leading up to the flood, the flood itself and the aftermath and recovery efforts. I don’t think I moved at all through the whole thing. It even re-created the fire that burned for days when all the debris piled up on the bridge. The scale of the destruction and loss of life is hard to imagine, but the film brought it horrifyingly to life.
I learned that the most immediate task facing the thousands of people who came to the area to help in the recovery effort was finding and burying the dead as quickly as possible to avoid a typhus outbreak. Within days, seven railroad cars full of coffins had been delivered to hold the remains of the dead. Two temporary hospitals were established, and Clara Barton arrived from the newly formed Red Cross, but was met with skepticism by the males who thought she was just another female who needed to be cared for. She soon demonstrated her capabilities by organizing aid stations in tents and bringing order even in the midst of chaos. Aid poured in from all over the country, and doctors arrived to help where they could. A makeshift police force was established, as well as committees to disburse the large sums of money that arrived daily. Recovery was such a monumental task, but it began immediately.
As I explored the museum, I found that attached to it was an original Oklahoma House. They were the first examples of quickly constructed prefab houses that were provided free of charge to survivors who filled out an application for one. They were constructed by the Hughes and Hoover Company of Huntingdon, were very small, either 10-by-20 feet or 16-by-24 feet and included a few furnishings. Although they were unsuited for Johnstown’s climate, and had no architectural beauty, they were better by far than having no shelter at all. The destitute families were glad to get a furnished house without spending a cent.
I found out that in the aftermath of the flood, the Cambria Iron Works began to build the inclined plane to carry people, horses and wagons to the new hilltop town of Westmont. Johnstown was flooded to a lesser degree in 1936, and again in 1977, and on both occasions the inclined plane was put to good use carrying residents to the safety of higher ground. I never knew the history of the inclined plane, but I enjoyed a scenic ride on it while I was there. At the top is a first class restaurant where I enjoyed a wonderful meal while gazing down at the city more than 900 feet below.
I had been talking to the very friendly hostess at the restaurant when she recommended that I also visit the Grandview Cemetery nearby, and she even drew a map directing me to a portion of it where many of the flood victims are buried, including hundreds who were never identified. The unidentified graves are marked by plain tombstones lined up row after row in an area labeled “Unknown Plot.” What a sad sight to see, and on a day when massive gray clouds covered the sky, adding to the somber mood.
Although many lawsuits were filed against the members of the South Fork Hunting and Fishing Club, and despite evidence that they were very much to blame for their part in the monumental disaster, no member of the club was ever held liable. Some of them sent donations to the recovery effort, but never admitted any guilt whatsoever.
I returned home by a better route that evening, deeply touched by all I had seen and learned that day. It was truly a testimony to the strength of the human spirit and the determination of the survivors of the flood to do what needed to be done, with much-needed help from the entire nation.
q q q
Marilyn Secco is a retired teacher and author of the book “Front Porch Tales.” She has two children and five grandchildren and lives in Kersey with a temperamental cat named Tidder. Contact her at mbsecco@windstream.net