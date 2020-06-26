I had never heard of the Orphan Trains as part my study of American History in school. That seems a bit strange to me, considering that these trains were used from 1854 until the early 1930s, a period of more than 75 years, and formed a significant part of our country’s past.
The Orphan Trains were a supervised welfare program that transported orphaned, abandoned, abused or homeless children from crowded eastern cities to mostly rural, less crowded areas of the country and Canada. This was a time when huge numbers of immigrants were arriving in the United States, many because of the potato famine in Ireland and adverse conditions in other European countries. In 1852, more than 175,000 immigrants arrived in America looking for jobs, and by 1854, that number had risen to more than 250,000. The people lucky enough to find factory jobs often worked in dangerous conditions. If they were hurt or killed, other workers were always waiting to take their place. People often worked 10 or 12 hours a day, six days a week, yet barely earned enough money to feed their families.
Most of these immigrants arrived at the port of New York City and could only find marginal housing, if any, and there was widespread crime and disease. Families were broken apart by the death or abandonment of a parent, or by extreme economic hardship. The police chief of New York City estimated that there were between 10,000 and 30,000 uncared for children in the city in 1853. Sometimes, the children called orphans weren’t actually orphans, but they had been placed in an orphanage because the parent(s) couldn’t provide for them. Babies born out of wedlock were often left on the steps of orphanages or churches in the hopes that someone would care for them.
Charles Loring Brace was a young minister who was determined to do something to help these suffering innocent children. He started the Children’s Aid Society, which was the beginning of the foster care system in America. He believed children could be matched up with families who needed help on their farms. After slavery was abolished, shops and farms still needed laborers, and some of these children took the place of slaves with nothing more than room and board in return. What started out with good intentions didn’t always work out for the best. While it is true that many Orphan Train riders found parents who loved them and took care of them, others never felt at home with their new families and some were mistreated and abused.
In 1854, the first group of 40 children of “workable age” from the Children’s Aid Society went west and were placed in homes in Michigan. Advance posters advertising the children were displayed in towns where the Orphan Train would stop, and people were urged to come and inspect the children and choose one for FREE. Children had no rights at the time, and it’s almost like they were no different than livestock being inspected to see if they met the desired criteria. A contract was signed after a child was chosen, with the understanding that there would be a trial period during which the child could be removed if things didn’t work out well. The only problem with that was sometimes it might be a year or more before anyone from the agency checked to see how the child was faring.
The children riding the trains were given simple foods like jelly sandwiches, crackers and hot chocolate. When they were nearing a stop, they were spruced up and given decent clothes to wear and told to smile and be cooperative while they were being considered for selection. Often siblings were separated, never to see each other again. Records were sealed because it was felt that it was best if the children forgot about their former life and started fresh. Many had their name changed, making tracing any of the children nearly impossible.
The New York Foundling Asylum was started by the Sisters of Charity of St. Vincent de Paul in 1865. A basket was placed in the entryway for unwanted infants with no questions asked. Forty five babies were left there in the first month. After two years, the Foundling Asylum had accepted 2,500 unwanted babies. It sent infants and toddlers to prearranged Roman Catholic homes from 1875 to 1919. Parish priests would aid in evaluating families who applied for a child, and an average of 1,000 children a year were placed with new families. There was a need for health and social services for unwed mothers and their babies, and the name was eventually changed to the Foundling Hospital as more people were cared for.
One of these Orphan Trains arrived in St. Marys in December of 1903. Nine young children and their guardians were met by Catholic families who had prearranged for them through the Catholic Foundling Home. One of the three-year-olds on the train was Leonard Nolan. Leonard was raised by George and Sophia Fritz, and although they never adopted him, he considered them his parents and their other children his siblings. He worked on the farm alongside the other Fritz children, learning beekeeping and other valuable skills. As an adult he became a skilled craftsman, was an usher in Sacred Heart Church for 66 years and ran the St. Vincent de Paul Society for many years, providing used clothing to those in need in the community. He was given the American Legion Distinguished Service Award in 1991 after serving his adopted community well his entire life. There were three other youngsters from Orphan Trains who were welcomed and raised by St. Marys Catholic families, one of which already had 14 children!
I first learned about this part of our history when I read “Orphan Train” by Christina Baker Kline a few years ago for my book club. I have since read more books on this subject, including “Orphan Train Rider: One Boy’s True Story” by Andrea Warren and “The Orphan Trains: Placing Out in America” by Marilyn Irvin Holt. Sadly, there are many children who were placed and removed from several families before finding the love and care they so desperately needed. Others never did experience a happy childhood with loving foster parents. Over the 75 years that the Orphan Trains were operating, it is estimated that between 150,000 to 200,000 orphans were relocated to new homes. That certainly is a significant part of our American history.
There is a National Orphan Train Museum and Research Center located in Concordia, Kansas, and I have added that to my Bucket List because I find this topic fascinating. I would like to thank the folks at the St. Marys Historical Society for making the local information about children from the Orphan Train available to me, with special thanks to Jeanne Dostal for all her careful research, posters, and pictures that helped me so much!
Marilyn Secco is a retired teacher and author of the book “Front Porch Tales.” She has 2 children and 5 grandchildren and lives in Kersey with a temperamental cat named Tidder. Contact her at mbsecco@windstream.net