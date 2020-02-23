Recently the Erie Diocese announced the closing of St. Boniface School in Kersey. Although there will still be preschool classes and other uses planned for the building, I feel a deep sense of loss. St. Boniface School has been a big part of my life since I was 5 years old and in first grade at the original 70 year old building that also housed the nuns who staffed the school.
I remember being told that one day after school had been dismissed, a huge chunk of plaster had fallen from the ceiling and crashed onto our desks. The need for many major repairs, plus the lack of space for all of us Baby Boomers demonstrated the dire need for a new school. In 1955, a campaign was started by Father Hacherl and members of the parish to raise the $200,000 that the new school was projected to cost. Each family was asked to pay $300.00 over 24 months as their fair share of the cost. The campaign was also supported by many who were not members of the parish, but who recognized the benefits of the new school to the entire community. Committees were formed, the planning was done and construction of the new school, located just behind the old one, was begun.
Excitement ran high as the building began to take shape. When the school was almost finished, I remember that we were allowed to walk over the boards that formed a temporary walkway, and enter the new building for a sneak peek. Girls were making such a fuss over the pink tiles in the modern bathroom, which was a big improvement over the nasty toilets in the dungeon-like basement of the old school!
In 1956, the new school was dedicated by the bishop, whom I believe was John Mark Gannon at the time. I began fifth grade that year and felt so fortunate that we had such beautiful new surroundings! Sister Gertrude taught us that year, and I credit her with giving me a solid foundation in English Grammar and composition, as well as strong vocabulary development. She believed in the value of diagramming sentences, and I loved it, although I know that not all the students did! She was a no-nonsense teacher who got things done!
Students who lived close enough, (I lived a few miles away,) walked home for lunch, and I was sometimes invited to walk home with a friend and bring my lunch along. Imagine that! And none of us was ever kidnapped or assaulted! After eating lunch, we girls played jump rope on the playground or on rainy days we sat on the floor in the classroom and played jacks. What fun that was! I still love playing jacks, but instead of sitting on the floor, I’ve found that it works better standing at the island! That way I don’t have to worry about not being able to get back up!
Even at that early age, I knew I wanted to be a teacher when I grew up and I worked hard to get good grades. Several years later, I returned to St. Boniface for my first classroom teaching position. It was sixth grade, and I had 26 students, although some grades had 35 or more students. The first year of teaching was a time when I found out that I still had a LOT to learn about teaching children! I learned that I had to choose my words carefully when giving a direction to the class, or the result could be mayhem and disorganization! Planning ahead and being totally prepared for every class was a must! I really enjoyed my students and appreciated the fact that they were such good kids!
Somehow, I had become the Gym teacher for girls in grades 5, 6, 7, and 8, even though Gym was always my least favorite class and I was never a star athlete in anything! That year, I’m not sure why, I decided to organize the first, and to my knowledge, only Gym Show that St. Boniface students ever had. I found a pattern for a simple tunic that the girls wore over tights, and I even had enough nerve to ask for parent volunteers to sew the tunics in the matching fabric I’d found. The girls did a series of synchronized exercises, such as sit ups and jumping jacks, keeping time to appropriate music. I had also taught some simple dances, and some of the girls dressed as flappers and did the Charleston to lively music. It was a great show!
Over the years, there were always fundraisers going on to supplement school support. St. Boniface School cafeteria was the scene of well-attended Bingo games every Sunday night. I remember that buses loaded with serious Bingo players came in from Bradford and other places, and we teachers took our turn working in the kitchen cooking hamburgers and hot dogs and donating pies for the hungry players to purchase. We were willing to do whatever it took to support our school!
Sadly, those things came to an end as years of declining enrollments finally took their toll. First, the school was reduced from eight grades to five, plus kindergarten and preschool. Further decline in numbers continued, until there are currently only 28 students in grades one to five. Even though I hate to see our school close, it’s hard to argue with numbers like that.
We will continue to support our parish as many have done before us. Soon our Lenten fish fries will begin, and I’ll be one of the ones there to take your order when you stop in. Thanks to our pastor, our church family continues to grow. Our sign by the parking lot reads, “The end of your search for a friendly church.” And we don’t intend to be accused of false advertising, so please join us!
q q q
Marilyn Secco is a retired teacher and author of the book “Front Porch Tales.” She has two children and five grandchildren and lives in Kersey with a temperamental cat named Tidder. Contact her at mbsecco@windstream.net