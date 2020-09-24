This year marks the 200th anniversary of the birth of Susan B. Anthony, well known Women’s Suffragist. It’s also the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment to the United States Constitution, finally giving women the right to vote. Rochester, New York claims her as one of their most famous citizens, but a planned year-long celebration of her life was among the many things cancelled by the Corona Virus Pandemic this year.
Susan B. Anthony worked tirelessly as an organizer of the Women’s Suffragette movement which demanded that women be given equal voting rights with men. Her attempts at organizing were met with some resistance, as not all women wanted the right to vote. Newspapers often cartooned her as aggressive, masculine and ugly. In 1872, she was arrested in the living room of her Rochester home for the “crime” of voting and spent time in jail. Susan and other Suffragettes are remembered for wearing all white as they led marches and gave speeches. Women Suffragists persisted for 70 years before finally winning the right to vote in 1920.
While doing some research into her life and accomplishments, I learned that she was involved in other causes besides Women’s Suffrage. She was also an abolitionist who organized a Women’s National Loyal League to support and petition for the 13th Amendment outlawing slavery. She was an educational reformer who argued that there were no differences between the minds of women and men, and that women should have the same educational opportunities as men. Common thought at the time was that the female mind was inferior to that of males, a ridiculous idea that Susan wasn’t going to accept. She ultimately persuaded the University of Rochester to admit women in 1900.
She was a labor activist who published “The Revolution” which advocated an eight-hour day and equal pay for equal work, at a time when working conditions were dangerous and unhealthy and pay was abysmal.
Susan B. Anthony died in 1906 of pneumonia at the age of 86 in Rochester, without ever having the right to vote, which would only come in 1920 when the 19th amendment was passed, after being brought up for a vote many times and being defeated repeatedly.
And now… as Paul Harvey would say… the REST OF THE STORY!
My research revealed that there was another contemporary of Susan B. Anthony who was far ahead of her time and who accomplished as much or more for the cause of women’s rights than Anthony did. Have you ever heard of Victoria Woodhull? Neither had I, and the more I researched about her, the more respect I gained for all her accomplishments in spite of having very little formal education and being the seventh of ten children in a dysfunctional family. She was born in rural Ohio to an illiterate mother and she had a con man and traveling medicine man for a father. Her father whipped, starved and sexually abused her when she was very young,
She believed in spiritualism because it gave her hope that there was a better life than what she had. She traveled with the medicine show and proved to be a valuable source of income because of her spiritual clairvoyance and fortune telling abilities even at an early age. She married a much older man when she was 15 to get away from her father, but soon found that she had jumped from the frying pan into the fire. Her new husband was an alcoholic, an abuser and a womanizer, and she divorced him after bearing two children, at a time when divorce initiated by a woman was limited by law and considered very rare and scandalous.
She was an advocate for women’s rights and labor reform, and Woodhull was also a proponent of “free love,” by which she meant the freedom to marry, divorce and bear children without social restriction or government interference. She railed against the hypocrisy of tolerating married men who had mistresses or visited prostitutes, while married women had to bear unfaithfulness, cruelty and abuse in their marriage without recourse.
Because of these “radical” views, Susan B. Anthony refused to form an alliance with her in the interest of the Women’s Suffrage movement. Victoria continued to be a trailblazer by moving to New York City with her younger sister Tennessee and becoming the first female stockbrokers on Wall Street. She became the spiritual advisor of 76 year-old railroad financier Cornelius Vanderbilt whose wife had recently died. He came to her and asked Victoria to serve as medium in contacting his late wife, as well as to advise him on many investments that proved to make him even wealthier. He was so impressed that he financed the opening of the brokerage firm, and Victoria and Tennessee went on to make their own fortune in the stock market, and even started their own newspaper, which also proved to be very controversial. She exposed stock swindles, insurance frauds and corrupt Congressional land deals, and wrote about topics considered taboo at the time.
And this is the part that really surprised me: in 1872, Victoria Woodhull became the first woman to run for President of the United States on the Equal Rights Party! If women had had the right to vote in 1872, the results could have been a lot different. As it was, incumbent Ulysses S. Grant was reelected. Woodhull spent Election Day in jail for exposing the adulterous affair of a well-known preacher in her newspaper. The votes she did receive weren’t counted because of gender discrimination and because she was under the age of 35, which was the minimum age for holding the office of the presidency. Victoria had this to say of her decision to run for President of the United States: “I am quite well aware that in assuming this position I shall evoke more ridicule than enthusiasm at the outset. But this is an epoch of sudden changes and startling surprises. What may appear absurd today will assume a serious aspect tomorrow.”
She was the first woman to give a lecture on “Constitutional Equality” to the House Judiciary Committee. She argued that women already had the right to vote since the 14th and 15th amendments guaranteed the protection of that right for all citizens. This simple but powerful logic impressed some members of the committee, and newspapers published the details, helping her become a well-known leader in the Suffragette Movement. She died in 1927 at the age of 88, after living to exercise her hard fought right to vote. There is a historical marker located outside the Homer Public Library in Licking County, Ohio, naming Woodhull as the “First Woman Candidate for President of the United States.”
And now you know the REST of the story about two amazing trailblazers in the fight for women’s rights!
Marilyn Secco is a retired teacher and author of the book “Front Porch Tales.” She has 2 children and 5 grandchildren and lives in Kersey with a temperamental cat named Tidder. Contact her at mbsecco@windstream.net