Recently, I started listening to a podcast called “Lore.” It collects legends and folk tales and tells them like scary stories around the campfire. The way the stories are told is not from the standpoint of if they’re true, but as if the people who told them believed they were true.
This is an important distinction. You and I scoff at ghost stories, laugh at gremlins on the plane, and know that there are no little people living in the forest. That’s not important. For “Lore,” the idea is that the people telling them said they were true, so they are true in the telling.
That’s the problem with stories, lies, and myths. They become true to the person telling them. Have you ever told a story so many times, getting one detail wrong, and over time, you begin to believe that detail? Don’t lie. Everyone has!
Another problem is that fear or superstition can provide a lens that alters our perceptions of the event. “Lore” tells a story of an alien attack that turned out to be just an owl. Fear took the everyday creature and turned it into a monster. Those people believed it 100 percent when they told the story of their alien attack.
A lot of that mixed in my head the other week when I saw the third season of “Stranger Things” on Netflix. I won’t spoil anything significant. However, because the story was set in 1985, the events in the show wrapped up in a joke about the Satanic Panic of the time period. If it’s been too long, you may not remember this. There was a time that people believed that there were Satanists lurking in every community. You couldn’t trust anyone. They were kidnapping children and murdering them, despite the lack of dead children lying around. Look it up sometime.
But why did it happen? Well, we’re all afraid of people who believe differently than we do. Fear and folklore gave us a lens to see the world. America was changing, and we couldn’t put our finger on it, so we blamed the Satanists.
I think, as an English teacher, I love learning about things like the moral panics and the folklore and superstition that feed them because they’re the extreme results of the stories we told ourselves to help make sense of the big, scary world around us. As Christianity spread around the ancient world, the gods of the past had to be recast into new roles, and they became legends and fairies and whatever else you find in old stories. Then, when strange things happened, it was easier to make up a story about some Other out there making our lives miserable than to think that there are things we don’t understand or that stuff just happens.
Life in the ancient world was short, scary, and often violent. I love when people tell me that people before the modern era knew so much more than we do now, and then I get to point out those ancients took eons to figure out that they shouldn’t drink the water they defecate in. But those ancients are part of our subconscious, lurking just behind rationality, and ready to cry “Burn the witch!” whenever we get panicky enough to engage in another moral panic that a little rational thinking would have told us to calm down and relax.
I say all that to say this. I was listening to “Lore” while driving home one rainy, stormy night. During the height of the storm, I turned on the windshield wipers both front and back. As the rain had stopped, I turned off my front windshield wipers, and kept listening to “Lore.” I heard something behind me. A rustle. Scratching. Maybe a whisper. I looked in my rearview and couldn’t see anything in the dark back seat. I reached back to see if something was there, wedged against Timmy’s car seat. I turned off the podcast and listened. Sure enough, I heard it again. Freaked out, I pulled off the road and turned on the lights in the car. I searched the back seat and the hatch, finding nothing. As I sat in the car, taking calming breaths, I heard the sound again. This time, I turned around in time to see the rear windshield wiper scrape across the back window. I had forgotten to turn it off.
I guess I’m just a creepy podcast and a rear windshield wiper away from leading the charge after those witches.
But at least I’m not trying to storm Area 51.
q q q
Andrew Bundy is a husband, father, teacher, writer, and nerd.