Always relating to sports, last weekend served as a good halftime break for my “Ben’s Bites” commentary. Welcoming my parents to town, we went to a pair of known favorites in Luigi’s and Benezette Hotel, of course making the loop in search of elk.
So, while there is no new restaurant being featured this week, the pause provides an opportunity to reflect on how the idea has evolved and highlight where I hope it continues to go.
Thus far, I’ve featured 10 restaurants in the Tri-County area. The list includes Nelson House, La Catrina, Station 101, Luigi’s, Benezette Hotel, Rocky Grill, Applewood BBQ, DuBois Diner, Crazy Horse and most recently, The Hut.
No place is too big or too small. It’s simply about finding good food for my wife and I while supporting local restaurants that have faced numerous hurdles over the last 12 months. Family-owned operations are given priority.
Trying to get the idea off the ground, I received a handful of reader recommendations early on, directing me where to go and suggestions of what to get. Asking on social media allowed the list to grow, with the occasional email still trickling in to: bites@thecourierexpress.com.
Please, if you would like to see your favorite restaurant included in the second half of this tasty game I’m playing, send me an email at the address above. If postal mail is more your thing, you can mail me ideas as well: The Courier Express, P.O. Box 407, DuBois, Pa., 15801, Attn: Ben Destefan.
Looking back, it would not be fair to pick a favorite. Each place has its own unique traits, which is exactly what I wanted.
Our first dinner experience at Nelson House sparked the idea, with awesome burritos, delicious Italian, succulent steak and satisfying wings being just a few of the memorable dishes to follow.
The positive feedback has been rewarding for me personally, but my hope is the restaurants have benefited as well. After all, that was the plan.
Some owners have posted or reached out directly, sharing their appreciation. Those are the moments that make planning a weekend around a destination well worth it. Not to mention, we have yet to have a bad meal. Honestly, I’m not just saying that to be kind. Everywhere we’ve went has not disappointed.
I’d like to keep that streak going over the next few months.
In order to do that, I need suggestions. My only stipulations are for the restaurant to be within our readership area and a reasonable driving distance from DuBois (45 minutes max, preferably). I do still have a few on my current list that will be featured soon, but I’m certainly open to recommendations.
Lindsey and I have had a lot of fun with this feature so far, and I hope you all have enjoyed it along with us.
Here’s to a strong second half!
q q q