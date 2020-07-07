The other day, someone said to me, “You know, people who don’t wear masks probably have a good reason.”
It was a fascinating point. With 132,000 dead Americans in a little over 160 days, and a constant flow of information saying we should wear masks, I asked myself, “Do they have a good reason not to wear a mask?”
When faced with a question, I like to do some digging to see if I can get some answers. First, I needed some perspective. World War I, according to Google, had 116,516 American deaths. Vietnam had 58,220. Even the endless wars we fight in the Middle East have a total of 9,353 deaths. 9/11, if you don’t count the terrorists, had 2,977 deaths. So, 132,000 is not insignificant, despite being called a hoax or an overreaction. It’s more dead Americans than events we pause the world to remember every so often. I heard recently it would be our third-deadliest war if it weren’t a battle against a virus.
Now that I see the significance of the numbers, I need “a good reason” that would be enough to eschew science and wisdom and allow people to feel justified to avoid masks. I went to Google and searched for theories on why Americans won’t wear masks. I found a bunch of interesting ones, but I’m going to focus on three and see if they give me enough evidence that the people who don’t wear masks have “a good reason.” Let’s start with my favorite.
Bill Gates created a vaccine for a virus that didn’t exist. Because he didn’t have enough money already ($109.9 billion, according to Google), he created a virus for the vaccine, as that’s totally the way stuff happens. While he was at it, he decided he was the Anti-Christ and will implant a microchip that will automatically turn into the Mark of the Beast at a later date – presumably through Windows Updates. Evidence? Other than that time Windows Updates killed my computer, there is no evidence that Bill Gates is the Anti-Christ or has reverse-engineered a virus from a vaccine he created. (Also, there’s no evidence that vaccines cause autism.) So while that comical theory is my favorite, it’s not “a good reason” that someone might have. I had to look for another one.
What about perspective? It’s not only hard to imagine 132,000 people dying, but the impact is softened by looking at other numbers, such as the 879,000 recovered, resulting in kind of a halo effect that makes us think COVID-19 isn’t so bad. In addition, since we never really talked about the Spanish Flu that hit right after World War I, we don’t have a good model for how to handle a pandemic of this magnitude. Proponents of this theory say that the reason many Americans ignore the danger of COVID-19 to themselves and others is because we simply don’t have a good conception of how serious it is. Add in “caution fatigue,” and you get our current response, which is one of the worst responses amongst our allies. I mean, Europe at least has what it learned from not-learning for centuries the lessons of the Black Death to guide its reactions. We don’t even have that. Sounds like “a good reason” to me, until one gets educated.
Then I came across another theory – a distressing one, to be sure. The theory is that Americans are so self-centered that we can’t be inconvenienced for someone else’s well-being. Proponents of this theory say that Americans won’t get universal healthcare, improve poverty, wear masks, or reform police departments because there just isn’t enough in it for us individually. Evidence for this abounds – just turn on the news. People are acting badly all the time, right? There’s so much ugly out there – and if they’re not yelling at Black people for being Black, they’re yelling at other people for asking them to wear a mask. The non-mask people are more numerous than Flat Earthers and anti-vaxxers, and just as scientifically illiterate.
But I don’t think any of those people are as common as we believe. I think those people are outliers – numbers that are true but statistically outside of the majority. I think the reason we see such callousness and/or foolishness is because it stands out. The people throwing fits ranting about “freedom” are news because they’re different from everyone else. Decent human beings, for the most part, are wearing masks.
So I propose another theory, kind of a middle ground. Perhaps the people not wearing masks are the minority! Therefore, they do not have “a good reason,” but they think they do and need the rest of us to help them see that. I hate to be mean here, but as an overweight asthmatic, if I can wear a mask for a long period of time without problems, so can you. Are there exceptions? The CDC has a list of three bullet points, and one of them is “someone who is unconscious”! So, pretty much, no.
Most of us are trying, in good faith, to protect ourselves and others. Those of you who aren’t, think on this: You are the outlier, and outliers find themselves going viral throwing a tantrum in Walmart.
You probably don’t have “a good reason” not to, so put your mask on.