A couple of years ago, I tried to take on a project for the community, and like a fool, I thought I could do it all on my own. I’m not sure why, really, aside from the confidence that comes with ignorance. I was completely unaware of the scope of what I had undertaken. And, as you might expect, I failed. When I admitted my failure to the people involved, they kicked off a brainstorming session to figure out how to salvage what I had wrecked, and, let me tell you, they came up with some great ideas.
Here’s the best part: the ideas they came up with are things I actually know about! I could still contribute, but as a part of a group and not an individual. Working as a team, we might be able to pull this thing off. A huge weight was lifted off my shoulders.
What I don’t understand about myself is my desire to do so many things on my own. I grew up watching copious amounts of Star Trek, and the whole point of that universe is that people are better when they cooperate and work together as a crew. Each member of the crew has a specific skill and slot they occupy in the machinery of the ship. And episodes where characters are separated from the rest of the crew, they often think about what their comrades would do in those situations to come up with solutions.
I don’t know why I find asking for help embarrassing. It’s certainly not something that Star Trek taught. I wonder if I picked it up in the general cultural expectation of manliness. You don’t want to appear weak, which is a lot of what I think is driving the anti-mask sentiment among men in the country. In fact, some studies are suggesting that men who refuse to wear masks are quietly getting the vaccine. People can see you wear the mask, but they can’t see if you got a shot. You don’t look less manly with a vaccine sneaking around in your veins.
I mean, the manliest man of them all and the purveyor of much of the anti-mask, anti-vaccine, and anti-COVID falsehoods quietly got a shot in January!
We can’t know everything. Even the term “scientist” is a vague, umbrella term that needs clarification as our (as a species) understanding of science grows. A virologist can tell you how a virus spreads, but he or she is not necessarily the world’s expert on hemorrhoids.
I’m hearing a lot of people speaking out of the confidence that comes with ignorance. And I don’t blame them. I don’t address my own ignorant confidence until something blows up in my face, and I need to admit that I need help. It’s part of being human.
But recently, I was reminded yet again that I can’t know everything. I was reminded that I can’t do everything by myself. When I allowed myself to become part of a community, I was able to find out what role I can play and, with help, I can make a difference.
As the weather warms up, and we get out and about, I was thinking that I might try to deliberately ask for help. I was thinking that I would seek outside opinions, reexamine my own beliefs and personal biases, and see what else I can learn about.
Maybe more weights will be lifted off my shoulders.
q q q