In every house I’ve ever owned, I’ve had a junk drawer.
The current junk drawer is in the basement. The people who owned our house before us had a full kitchen in the basement. We kept the cabinets and the sink, but we don’t have the oven there anymore. There’s a very deep drawer by the sink that is a perfect junk drawer. In fact, I believe it’s the most-spacious junk drawer I’ve ever had. Plus, since it’s in the basement and not the kitchen, it can get junkier than previous iterations of my junk drawer without costing me useful drawer space.
Recently, I needed to glue one of Tim’s toys back together. This happens periodically, so it should have been a simple Gorilla Glue job like I’ve done many times before.
(I have serious dad skills.)
I put the toy on the cracked and stained basement counter, opened the junk drawer, and couldn’t find the Gorilla Glue.
I found bottle openers, can openers, measuring tape, various sizes of Command Strip tape, assorted batteries, Christmas lights, and a pen from the Reading Area School District.
Reading? I did an interview there maybe eight years ago! They gave me a pen (but not a job).
The more I dug through the drawer, I realized that many of the junk drawer items I found were from the previous junk drawers. They moved with me, house to house, and occupied the junk drawers there, adding to their numbers as more things ended up in the junk drawer.
(The pen doesn’t work, by the way.)
I finally found my last tube of Gorilla Glue. It was a little stiff, but I squeezed it hard with the nozzle toward the seam I needed to fix. It was a narrow opening. Actually, for technically-accurate terminology, I was reattaching the port warp nacelle to my old Micro Machine Enterprise-D, so I had to put the glue in the groove that attached to the warp nacelle’s pylon without dripping on the aft sensor array or the pylon’s phaser bank.
(There are nerds out there nodding along with me. Trust me on this.)
Nothing came out of the tube. As a completely logical creature, I solved this problem by applying more force to my squeeze. The tube popped, and instead of avoiding a drip on the aft sensor array, I covered the whole saucer section with Gorilla Glue.
And my hands.
I quickly dropped the tube and started the water in the sink. As I turned the sink on, I realized that the Enterprise was still attached to my left hand. I was able to detach my left hand from the saucer section, but then my right thumb and pointer finger were solidly attached to the stardrive section between the nacelles, just behind the deflector array and the main impulse engine.
(20 years ago, I told my dad that knowing all this Star Trek technical jargon would come in handy someday. THIS is that day!)
Getting the glue off the Enterprise was actually pretty easy. A little Glue-B-Gone and water, and I managed to get the remaining dripping glue from the tube to go into the groove and attach the port nacelle. I even got my fingerprints off the ship’s hull, and the thick buildup of glue around the aft torpedo launcher is barely noticeable.
Getting it off my hands was a little more time consuming. But it gave me a chance to think. All the stuff I dug out of the junk drawer remained strewn across the basement counter. Did I really need a nonworking pen from a school district that didn’t hire me? Do I really need four corkscrews? Could I combine all those Command Strips into one container instead of three? And am I sure those batteries work?
This was a good chance to clean out my junk drawer. Get rid of the koozies that were given to me at various community events. Throw out the lanyards from Comic Cons long past. Toss the extra screen protectors from three phones ago. Check to see if the chargers go to anything I still use. Pitch that remote from the old TV. Do a junk drawer cleanout like I’ve never done before – even when I moved across the state!
After this profound thought, this chance to examine my unexamined life, I considered how many other things I have accumulated over the years that I could afford to clean out. I did what any other man in my newly-enlightened position would do.
I scooped everything back into the junk drawer.
After all, you never know what might come in handy someday.
