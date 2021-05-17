I no longer worry about teaching teenagers to drive.
Instead, I sympathize with grown children as their offspring get learners’ permits.
The basics are the same as they were back in 1958 when I learned: Start the thing, put it into gear, get from Point A to Point B without hitting anything, etc.
But the tactics are a whole new world.
Backup cameras, lane-change warnings, cruise control, all sorts of whiz-bang assisters. Video-screen infotainment consoles, ringing/buzzing cell phones, and all sorts of distractors. Interstate highways, high-speed driving, all sorts of new developments.
One huge part of 1950s driver training is almost gone. More than 95 percent of today’s vehicles have automatic transmissions, according to Edmonds.
So there is small sense in subjecting today’s teenagers to what I did during the 1980s. I would not allow my children to take driver tests until they could get back home in a car equipped with either the “three on a tree” shifter hanging from the steering wheel or the “four on the floor” shifter between the driver and passenger.
I knew that my children could find themselves far away with drunken companions — and a standard-transmission vehicle the only way to get home in one piece, with my child the only reasonably sober driver. So they learned, as a matter of survival. The gear grinding was an acceptable cost.
Today, forcing kids to learn something they might never even see seems overbearing.
But I have a latter-day substitute. The idea came to me while I was delivering Meals on Wheels to rural residents.
I would insist on taking an hour or two on a nice-weather afternoon to get from Point A to Point B with a paper map.
Turn off the Global Positioning System. Put the cell phone on “silent.” Then say, “We at Main and Pickering Streets in Brookville. Here is a paper map of Jefferson County. You get us to address A in Brockway, then Address B in DuBois.
“Then, find Buchanan Road near the DuBois/Jefferson Airport, and get us to McAninch Road near Emerickville. Put us on Mount Pleasant Road near Baxter. Get us to Corsica, then back home without using either Route 322 or Interstate 80.”
I would sweeten the deal with a stop for ice cream or a similar treat.
Why? Storms knock out electrical power — including cell phone towers. They also KO street lights, traffic signals, the lit-up businesses and residences that guide us through towns, the security lights that dot rural areas.
We can become so dependent on GPS that we could be just as stranded today during a major storm as my own kids might have been at that long-ago drinking party.
It gets worse.
GPS units can be dangerously wrong. A lady rolled her car on a dirt road near our rural home because the GPS told her that dirt road was the shortest way to Bradford. It is. On that day, however, it was a sheet of ice and a steep 300-foot drop that easily could have killed her. I live near that road and in that weather, I don’t use that road. Yet the GPS took that poor woman down that road.
Without a map, directional guesses are dangerous.
I have had the eerie experience of driving through a strange city during a power blackout: No street lights. No traffic signals. No lit-up stores. Happily, I only needed to drive for a mile, but that was a frightening mile.
There are words for these acquired skills. One is “orienteering.” Today, I still use remnants of what I learned as a Boy Scout. Another skill is “dead reckoning.” No, that is not guessing. It involves calmly analyzing limited information about where we are and where we want to be, then choosing a route, then re-evaluating those choices at intersections, rivers, hilltops and other terrain features. A map clarifies things. Yet today’s non-paper using kids might not even know that, on maps, “north” is usually at the top, and a ruler-like thingie helps to measure mileage
As student drivers, my children grumbled about my “learn to drive a stick shift” requirement. As young adults, they thanked me — and delighted us with mostly hilarious reprisals of how those lessons turned out.
Most important, they survived to share their humor with us.
My Jefferson County map came free at the courthouse. One side is a large countywide map. The other side features street-by-street small maps of Worthville, Brookville, Brockway, Falls Creek, Corsica, Sykesville, Big Run, Reynoldsville, Summerville, Timblin, Punxsutawney. And the map can be read by flashlight or, if necessary, squinted at by starlight.
The vehicles our children drive are equipped with first aid kits, maps and flashlights — aren’t they?
