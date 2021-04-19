“Didn’t you used to be somebody?”
That question from the nice lady in the grocery store left me at a loss for words.
Words came hard for her, too. Realizing what she had just said instead of what she had meant to say, she stammered out an apology.
“Heck, don’t worry about it,” I replied. “I have been called worse, a lot worse!”
We both laughed, and enjoyed a short conversation.
She really had meant to ask something like, “Didn’t I used to know you because you worked at the newspaper?”
She had spoken with me before I retired, back when I worked as the editor-publisher of the Courier-Express newspaper in DuBois. She had momentary difficulty in recalling the circumstances under which we met, and her tongue got tripped up in her thoughts.
But there is a nugget of something within what she said. Some of us do seem to lose something when we quit working.
Much of who we are revolves around what we do for a living. Some jobs put us into the public eye to some degree. Police officers, politicians, schoolteachers, broadcasters often become recognizable to people who have never met us but felt some connection to us through our former jobs.
When we retire or move on to another job, the connection frequently fades, and can result in the conversation cited above.
But there can be more than just a communications glitch in the loss of job recognition. Loss of stature can translate into loss of self-respect.
I have been lucky. I can still do the writing that always was the fun part of the jobs I held: Sports writer, sports editor, reporter, photographer (of sorts), city editor, editorial page editor, managing editor, editor, publisher.
What do those people do? Precise duties are fuzzy, with good reason. At different newspapers, the same job titles were often used in different ways.
Back when I was the “city editor” of the Times-Observer newspaper in Warren, there was no city within the newspaper’s core circulation area; Warren was a borough, though it is now a city.
“City editor” denoted a person who supervised local news content, reporters and photographers. My boss at the time thought that people calling about local news would bother me, and not him, if I held the title of “city editor.” Hey, he was the boss.
“Managing Editor” usually applies to the person in charge of the day-to-day news operations of a newspaper or radio or TV station — though cynical reporters claim that putting “managing” together with “editor” creates an oxymoron, a phrase that combines apparently contradictory terms, e.g., “deafening silence.”
“Editor” usually outranks “managing editor.” In practice, it usually means, “I get to do the editor stuff that I enjoy doing, and you, the managing editor, get to do the editor stuff that I do not enjoy doing.”
“Publisher” meant something different a century ago than it does today. Back then, the “publisher” was almost always the sole owner or the owner who actually ran things. As newspapers evolved into publicly held or traded corporations, “publisher” kept its meaning of “the person in charge locally,” but lost its meaning of “owner.” I was the publisher of the Courier-Express in DuBois and of the weekly Jeffersonian Democrat in Brookville and Leader-Vindicator in New Bethlehem. I did not own those newspapers. Instead, a company headquartered near Philadelphia owned them and hired me to run things in those communities, reporting to them. These days, the owners are Ohio-based. Publisher Pat Patterson runs the operations locally.
Some colleagues who either retired or were forced into retirement as the newspaper industry entered a time of withering contraction suffered considerable loss of self-esteem along with the loss of their job titles.
In big cities, editors and publishers had been true power brokers, hobnobbing with other elites. In small towns, we weren’t held in such high esteem, but because our names and photos were frequently in the newspapers, we did become well known.
Being well known in small towns has its drawbacks. I am inured to being called unflattering names because of something that appeared in the newspaper, but I still wince when that happens at church or at a school event involving youngsters.
So I don’t miss the “You are responsible for what was printed” conversations. As a freelance writer, not a journalist, I write about life, not news events. I never did feel any great loss of self-esteem or standing in the community when I retired, perhaps because I continue to write — or maybe because I never really was much of a big fish in the first place.
At any rate, once the nice lady in the grocery store and I sorted out her syntax, I was able to assure her that, though I no longer hold the jobs I once held, I still am “somebody,” more or less.
