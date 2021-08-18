I have replaced all the electrical outlets and light switches in my house. I have also replaced both doorbells. So when Tech Geek Me finally convinced Cheap Me that a Ring doorbell was a good idea, I figured replacing it would be an easy job. I compared my household accomplishments over the past few years with the directions in my hands and had the confidence born of experience.
I even said, “Well, this should be easy!”
Tim heard me, of course. Even when he seems like he’s not paying attention, he hears me. He looked up from his game and said, “Didn’t you tell me never to say something will be easy?”
“Did I?” I asked. “But it’s just two wires, and I know which breaker it’s on. No big deal. The toughest part will be setting up the app.”
“Okay,” he said with a shrug that told me he wasn’t convinced.
I flipped the breaker, figured out where to put the bypass wire in the ringer, and then connected the two outside wires. I flipped the breaker back on and BOOM! The Ring doorbell lit up and played a musical greeting.
“See?” I said as I screwed the doorbell into the doorframe. “It was easy. I didn’t even break a sweat!”
A few minutes later, I had the app set up and set it to make a Star Trek door chime sound when someone pressed the Ring button. I settled in to read a book I’m thinking of unleashing upon my students this year.
Joy went out to the garage and came back.
“Is it supposed to light up or something?” she asked.
“It was lit up earlier,” I said. I checked the app and it said the doorbell was unresponsive.
She went downstairs.
“Do you smell something burning?” she asked.
“Nah!” I said. “It might just be the box of old comics I bought. The box smells a little.”
“It doesn’t smell like old comics,” she said.
“Daaaaaddddd!” Tim called from the other room. “I smell something hot!”
I joined him in the basement living room, walking under a metal box with some wires connected to it. I stopped and sniffed.
Yep! Something hot.
I looked up at the metal box. It’s kind of awkwardly screwed into the wall there, and I had never really figured out what it was for. I also never disconnected it or anything. The guy who used to live in my house had a reason for everything he did, so I never mess with anything unless I’m absolutely sure I know what it’s for. I reached up and touched the box, and it burned my fingers.
I quickly turned off the breaker.
“What is that thing?” I asked.
I called two friends who knew more about house stuff than I do. Taylor and Norm are so much better at practical things than I am, and both dropped everything to come and make sure I didn’t burn my house down.
(If you don’t have friends like that, you really need them! Unless you’re that friend, in which case, you need someone like me to give your life excitement and unintentional comedy.)
That box thing, by the way, is a transformer for the doorbell. It’s also 50 years old. The increased pull of the camera and motion sensor, plus that bypass wire thingy, caused it to overheat. Taylor had just replaced one at work, so he told me where I could get a replacement that was up to modern standards and not made by a company that went out of business before I was born. Norm came back and made sure I connected the right wires, which was a good thing, because the plan I had in my head was backwards.
We ignored the bypass wire and hooked the Ring up. It works now.
It only took me two days and two friends to hook it up.
Tim was right; I HAD told him never to say that a job should be easy.
