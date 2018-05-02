When Deborah Pontzer, a member of U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson’s Congressional staff called me nearly a month ago I was blindsided.
I hadn’t been haranguing the office for comment (at least not that week) about anything the Congressman had been up to.
Pontzer and I are friendly, but not “cell phone call out of the blue” kind of friendly.
So I listened as she told me that she was on the Pennsylvania Wilds board and I was the winner of the Champion of the Wilds award for Best Brand Ambassador.
In that moment, I lost my footing for a second. Then, I squealed with delight. And then I thanked her for the immense honor, hung up and thought.
It’s a beautiful (and still kind of an odd) feeling to be honored because you fiercely love and fight for where you are from.
I am a life-long resident of St. Marys, and the sixth generation to have roots here, so telling people why they should come to the region is a lot like taking a breath.
People work hard here. They smile at one another. They’re interconnected.
They play hard too.
And the Pennsylvania Wilds region, which encompasses the 12 1/2 rural counties (Warren, McKean, Potter, Tioga, Lycoming, Clinton, Elk, Cameron, Forest, Clearfield, Clarion, Jefferson and northern Centre) gives us endless opportunities to do so.
It includes more than two million acres of public land, 50 state game lands, 29 state parks, and eight state forests to explore.
The Wilds covers approximately 25 percent of the state’s land acreage in north central Pennsylvania, yet just four percent of the population, which means it’s a great place to get lost and lose yourself.
When I hear people say — “why do you live there” or “it’s so boring here” — my face gets all twisty, wondering if we’re talking about the same place.
We have the largest elk herd in the East.
The other weekend my family was “bored” on a Sunday so we took a drive to see the elk, taught our daughter how to skip stones and splashed in the Bennett Branch, explored a multi-million dollar sustainable visitors center with interactive displays, and ate the best burgers at the Benezette Hotel.
Not boring.
We are making plans for this summer.
We’re hoping to get coveted tickets to go to the Firefly Festival in Tionesta, which is known for being a living light show when thousands of the rare Photinus carolinus fireflies flash in unison for several weeks in June in the darkness of the Allegheny National Forest.
Not boring.
We’re also planning a trip to take our four-year-old aspiring astronaut to God’s Country (Potter County) to Cherry Springs State Park, which is a protected dark sky park and one of the best places in the east for stargazing. Each year it hosts two major star parties, which attract hundreds of astronomers for several nights.
Also not boring.
Her first maiden canoe voyage down the Clarion River, a National Wild and Scenic River, known for its clear waters and fishing, is also being planned. I’ve heard of friends seeing eagles, otter, deer, and other wildlife while paddling there.
Nope, that doesn’t sound boring either.
The Pennsylvania Wilds brand and initiative, whose work began 15 years ago, is also starting to seriously shape the economic landscape of an area that was for a long time seen as a place to escape from, rather than go to.
It has rural PA’s largest network of creative entrepreneurs.
Last year, through a contract with the Wilds, I traveled more than 2,000 miles through all 12 1/2 counties to photograph 22 of those artisans for a traveling photo installation.
In those travels, I added more places to visit to my bucket list, ate some of the most amazing food, and found that the artists and entrepreneurs in this region rival those in metropolitan areas.
And I’m not the only person who sees this because just the Elk Visitor Center — just one asset in the Wilds — boasts of welcoming nearly 500,000 visitors every year.
Ambassador is a label I’ll gladly take.
I’ve proudly hung the award on my wall. And it’s sharpened my resolve that I’ll never stop fighting for this place.
We deserve to have an identity and be a known place on the map, rather than “somewhere up there in the woods.”
We deserve continued state and federal funding to grow.
We deserve to be proud of where we come from. And we are.
So, if you’re bored and wondering why we live here — stop. Get outside and come see it for yourself, because it’s a beauty and an energy that truly can’t be put into words.
No matter how hard I try.
Katie Weidenboerner is assistant editor of the Courier Express.
