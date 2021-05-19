With the new CDC guidelines and having my vaccine, there is a disturbing prospect on the horizon. It’s one of those things I thought I wanted, but now that it’s here, I don’t know that I want it anymore.
The return to normal.
All this time, I thought I wanted to go back to normal, but now that I can’t use the pandemic as an excuse to avoid doing things I really don’t want to do, I will have to either do the things or admit I don’t want to do them! Gee, more social obligations. Can’t. Wait.
How many columns have I written telling people to stop being selfish jerks and just wear the masks? I’ll have to come up with something else to complain about. And as That Guy Who Tells People To Stop Being Selfish Jerks and Just Wear Masks, I have religiously worn my mask everywhere I went. But now I don’t have to. I’m vaccinated, other people are vaccinated, and I don’t have any reason to wear mine anymore.
The first meeting I had with a vaccinated person where we both decided not to wear masks was incredibly nerve-wracking for me. I worried that there was something in my teeth, something hanging out of my nose, or that the hair of my beard was sticking out all strange. These are things I haven’t had to worry about for over a year. As a teacher, I liked not worrying if there was something in my teeth. When we go back to school next year, I won’t have a mask to hide behind. I will have to double-check to make sure nothing’s stuck in my teeth.
But, you know, as nervous as I am about all this, there are some things I will not miss. Trapped coffee breath, for example. You need to share coffee breath with others. Another thing I won’t miss is the way my mask gets stuck in my mouth when I’m teaching. I often forget I’m wearing it, so I won’t miss the number of times I’ve spilled water because I tried to drink it with my mask on. Or the time I tried to eat an apple through my mask, that was fun.
While I don’t like crowds, I do like comic cons. A return to normal means a return to comic cons. The one I always go to just added an artist I really like, so I’m pretty excited to get some books signed. Oh, and I can see Marvel movies in the theater again. And all those nerdy T-shirts I bought during the pandemic will get seen by people. Ooo! I can take Tim to a museum to see some dinosaurs again! Maybe I can catch Dropkick Murphys live once more. Concerts are always fun.
It’s been a long time but coming out of this thing is on the horizon. If we all do our part and (if we’re able) get our vaccines, we’ll be back to doing the things we love again.
Okay, I’ll get used to social obligations again. They’re usually fun after I drag myself there. It’s overcoming my inertia that’s problem.
But if I’m going to a comic con, I better get back into con shape.
Round is a shape, right?
If you’re feeling a little nervous about the return to normal, maybe focusing on something that makes you happy will make the transition easier. And if you found that you’re happier at home watching Star Trek, then stay at home and watch Star Trek. After all, there are 652 hours of Star Trek out there to keep you busy. If anything, The Big Pause should give us the ability to decide what we want back in our lives.
I tell my students that tests have wrong answers, but life sometimes does not. If you want to go back to 100% pre-pandemic normal, that’s fine. But if you want to keep it at 50%, that’s fine, too. And if you really just want to go to work, come home, watch TV, sleep, and repeat, that’s fine as well!
But we should really get our vaccines. That way we really have the choice of how normal we want life to be.
See you at a comic con.
q q q