I am amazed at how we, as humans, can focus so much on an external factor – one that technically does not impact our day-to-day lives – that it wrecks our emotions, well-being, and rationality.
Recently, I confess, I had a lot of stress in my life and I needed some sort of outlet that kept me distracted and added a bit of levity to what I felt was a deep, dark, serious well of seriousness that I lived in. My usual go-tos weren’t working at taking the edge off my worries. Comic books recently went into a creative rut that has me canceling a lot of my subscriptions. “Star Trek” took too much thinking and serious moralizing that it didn’t help my overall mood. And there are no Marvel movies on the horizon.
In the middle of this, I found the “Duck Tales” reboot.
I know, it’s a kids’ show, and it’s hardly serious, which is exactly what I needed. The episodes were a level of fun that was undiminished in re-watches and daylong binges. It struck the right note of goofy fun and millennial nostalgia that kept me from really collapsing into despair. I clung to “Duck Tales” better than Jack clung to that door in “Titanic.”
And, yesterday, I found out that Disney canceled the show after this current season.
It was a blow, let me tell you. When I first saw the rumor, I spent all my time checking news sites and refreshing Twitter feeds to see if it was confirmed officially yet. Online, I saw many conspiracy theories – Darkwing Duck stole the ratings, Disney switched ratings from “Duck Tales” to “The Descendants,” or that the news was fake. Then, the official announcement came, and the worst was confirmed. One day, they won’t be out there making “Duck Tales.”
I went through a lot of stages after that. My anger at Disney was mitigated, of course, by “The Mandalorian,” but I still raged against the system that canceled a quality show like that. Couldn’t they see that it was our last, best hope? We’re not talking ponytails or cotton tails, but “Duck Tales!”
Then I found some hope. Maybe Scrooge McDuck would refuse to concede the cancelation, using money in his Money Bin to demand Disney recount over and over. Maybe he had somewhere to donate money, I thought, but the fine print showed that he was going to use a small amount of money to recount and the rest would be used for him to swim in. I bargained with the universe – maybe Scrooge could have Gizmoduck get the Supreme Court to invalidate Disney’s cancelation and declare the show to continue. While Launchpad McQuack was standing in front of Duckburg Lawn Care blaming the Moon People for stealing the ratings, failing to produce any evidence and somehow crashing a car in the process, I began to realize that it was really and truly over. Then Huey, Dewey and Louie were seen making plans to settle into the McDuck Mansion without worrying about solving mysteries or rewriting history, and the quiet reality fully set in.
No, I’m not really talking about “Duck Tales.” But the loss of something that we’re passionate about hurts, and we need to take a moment to acknowledge that. Life is like a hurricane, and we find places to put our hopes and passions to help us cope with that feeling of helplessness. But things change and eras end, and sometimes, something that seems like it will never end does – and it does legitimately.
We all have to face the reality, square our shoulders, and do the next thing.
Or, as my favorite Duck Triplet would say, “Just Dewy it.”
q q q
Andrew Bundy is a husband, father, teacher, writer, and nerd. You can reach him at bundycolumn@gmail.com.