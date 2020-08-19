When I set up my email address for this column, I did it to make my columns feel a little less like shouting at the void. I hoped that someone would respond. Anyone. Even the angry people.
Oh, and they did. Let me tell you, the angry people wasted little time!
However, I have received so many really nice emails about my column that I created a folder so I could read them again. My exercise column (or rant, as it should be properly called) garnered more responses than any piece before. And those responses were all very encouraging! I decided that I should take the time to say thank you.
Thank you, well-wishers!
For context, people emailed me with words of encouragement, telling me to keep at the exercise and diet thing. Some folks have suggested diet ideas for me to try. One person even sent me a picture of something they made that was really tasty looking! I like tasty things, which is part of why I’m in this mess right now. I appreciate them all, and the messages reminded me that we may be divided more often than we would like, but we can all be united in encouraging each other.
As a teacher, I’ve seen that encouragement can take a student a lot further than yelling at them. Although, sometimes, I do have to yell. I get a laugh at people saying that teachers and professors are going to turn every kid into a communist. Yeah, we can’t get them to sit still, be quiet, or read the assigned reading, but we’ll totally turn them all into communists. Just wait and see how well we can keep them from hugging in the hallways or sneezing on each other in elementary school. When I encourage a kid, then they tend to try a little harder than if I screamed at them or called them a failure. And no one in my inbox called me a failure because I hate exercise or mornings. I appreciate that a lot.
(Full disclosure: I am NOT a communist. Sarcasm, apparently, isn’t a political theory, which disappoints me greatly.)
As a father, I’ve noticed that Timmy’s eyes light up when I encourage him to keep trying something – even if he’s failed at it many times. Growing up, my dad never called me stupid or disparaged me. Yeah, he had to yell at me and snap me back to the straight-and-narrow a few times, but those were never personal attacks. Timmy’s stuck with me, and he didn’t ask for that, so the least I can do is try to be more encouraging than frustrated.
Of course, as a father and a teacher, I have an obligation to be encouraging. But I think we fail to try to encourage people outside of our spheres of influence. When was the last time I told a waiter or cashier who looked stressed that they’re doing a great job? When have I stopped what I was doing to give some stranger a thumbs-up when they’ve done something awesome that I happened to see? The people who emailed me don’t know me, but they sent me encouraging emails just because they want to help me make better choices for my health. I found that inspiring.
(For the record, I’ve been eating less and am still exercising. I haven’t seen a significant dip on the scales, but I do feel stronger. I don’t get as winded when doing yardwork. I still hate mornings and dread exercising, but it is becoming more of a begrudging habit.)
We’re inside 100 days to the next presidential election. Once upon a time, there would be a little frustration and anger, and we’d all go back to being Americans and equal-opportunity complaining about “The Government.” Now, thanks to 24-hour news stations, the internet, propaganda on Facebook, divided media, and nonstop campaigning, it feels like “election season” never ends. It’s starting to feel like we’re all Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck arguing over posters. I think we need to look around for a minute and see what else is going on.
I’m not suggesting that we ignore issues we find important – especially if those issues are actually supported by facts and evidence and not feelings and Facebook pages run by Russians – but I am suggesting that we try something out for the next 80-ish days until election day. Keep arguing. Keep supporting your agenda. Keep pointing out injustice and hypocrisy. But be equally passionate about encouraging other people. If a dinner tastes great, tell the chief. If a little kid makes a nice watercolor picture, cheer them on. We’re Americans. We can argue and criticize and complain, but we can also cheer and praise and encourage.
So, hey, you! You! The person reading this newspaper! You did a thing today! Go you! Keep doing the thing! You’re awesome!
And never fear – I’ll give you something to complain about next week.
