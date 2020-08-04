The first giveaway was the bold graphic on the warning signs along Route 255.
We were entering “Elk Country,” and they’ll cross the road where they please.
Perhaps the most surprising part was how close this habitat is to not only where I now work, but where I also live in DuBois.
For a little backstory, I’ve hunted whitetail deer on a family-owned property in Jefferson County since the age of 12, so I am somewhat familiar with the wildlife of the area. I’ve also been fortunate enough to harvest a few bucks that now hang on my wall.
But, wow, seeing a trophy bull elk in its natural element is a remarkable experience.
This weekend the fiancee and I began exploring our new surroundings, first heading to Benezette before cruising over to St. Marys.
During a trip “up state” as we call it where I’m from, my family did a quick drive around Benezette several years ago, but I remember very little of it. Needless to say, Saturday’s sighting won’t soon be forgotten.
After making the tourist loop around Winslow Hill Road and other cramped side streets with no success, we began heading toward St. Marys, taking a back road that eventually met 255. Truth be told, I have no idea what the road was called, there was just a small sign that read “St. Marys” with an arrow pointing to the right. I’m glad it caught my attention. What caught my fiancee’s attention while I was driving, however, was the highlight of the trip.
Roughly 100 yards off the road in relatively thick cover was a massive bull elk (at least to my standards), unbothered and grabbing a bite to eat while presenting a great opportunity for me to snap a few pics. By my count, he was a definite 6x6, with a seventh point possible on the left side.
As someone who enjoys the outdoors, viewing an animal of that stature in the wild was impressive. Realizing the general vicinity to my new residence topped it off.
We’ll be sure to make another pass through in the fall, if not before.
In the meantime, I’ve already started doing a little research on the history of elk in Pennsylvania. According to the Pennsylvania Game Commission and the Elk Country Visitors Center, the state’s native elk herd was wiped out in the mid-1800s by loss of habitat and unregulated hunting. Beginning in 1913, the game commission began reintroducing elk to the state by importing them from the western part of the country, specifically Wyoming.
According to the game commission’s website, “the game commission’s elk management efforts received a substantial shot in the arm in 1990 when the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation (RMEF) contributed $38,000 toward the purchase of State Game Lands 311, a 1,600-acre acquisition at that time, in the Winslow Hill area of Elk County (near Benezette). In 1992 and 1993, the RMEF contributed an additional $92,000 to help fund habitat enhancements and purchase and erect deterrent electric fencing on areas sustaining substantial elk crop damage.”
Most of you probably already knew that, but I still found it interesting to share.
Last month, a $2.9 million grant was awarded to Benezette Township to be used for improvements on Winslow Hill Road, according to a news release from Gov. Tom Wolf’s office.
The continued investments and efforts of many have culminated in a majestic gem right down the road. Now if only all visitors could get a peek at our memorable wapiti (another new term for the new guy) from Saturday....