Presidential debates should be for the benefit of voters, not of candidates. Last week’s was not.
Regardless of attitudes toward President Donald Trump or former Vice President Joe Biden, the Sept. 29 “debate” was a disgusting display of political mendacity and viciousness.
Maybe the remaining two Presidential debates should be called off. The only relevant occurrence on Sept. 29 was that Biden was not, as Trump has falsely claimed, nearly senile “Sleepy Joe.” But Biden looked good only by comparison with Trump’s bellowing arrogance. The insults buried any attempt at sensible comparison of the candidates’ qualifications or positions on issues.
What to do is quite clear. Give the moderator some teeth.
A moderator ought to have a “kill switch” that would cut off the microphone of a candidate who broke with the rules agreed to by both participants. The “kill switch” should also cut off the TV lighting for the offending candidate.
“But the candidates would never agree to such a thing!” is the objection.
Oh?
A television audience of 73 million is an irresistible platform — and an insult to voters if it is boycotted out of petulance. A forceful moderator’s threat of denying that audience to a misbehaving candidate should ensure civil behavior. If not, let the rules-respecting participants have all of the remaining time.
Biden in particular would have some justification for skipping further debates — as, perhaps surprisingly, would Trump. Both men are playing for a tiny slice of the electorate that is still undecided, and half-heartedly seeking to discourage supporters of their opponent from actually voting.
If Biden believes that Trump is a pathological liar, there is no sense in conversing with an opponent whose every statement is suspect.
If Trump believes, as his campaign team keeps quietly insisting, that he needs to be less strident in order to win over those few undecided voters, then a face-to-face “debate” is likely to bring out Trump’s reality-show “Apprentice” abrasive bluster: “You’re fired!” That won’t win him many new voters.
We, the American people, own the broadcast television frequencies that draw the bulk of those 73 million viewers. We should insist that debate organizers require candidates to be observant of pre-agreed rules and respectful of opponents’ rights to uninterrupted speech.
A “kill switch” operated by an impartial but forceful moderator might provide that.
Who could be such a moderator?
Before his recent decision to politically support Biden, wrestling/movie star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson might have succeeded.
With better rules, other experienced TV hosts still can.
— Denny Bonavita