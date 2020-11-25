It’s been a tough year for all of us.
From a pandemic to a combative election season, we’ve been on edge a lot in 2020.
Personally, it’s been a bit of a whirlwind these last several months, with the pages of a calendar seeming to fly by despite the restrictions of a limited social life.
This past weekend, I celebrated my birthday in advance of what is sure to be a unique Thanksgiving holiday. And, while we’ve faced challenge after challenge, I did take a minute to slow down and realize what I need to be thankful for. Although cliché, it sparked some good vibes.
For my now-wife and I, 2020 will be a year that is forever the headline of our story.
We had a larger wedding planned for May, only to postpone because of COVID-19. As our rescheduled date approached, cases again began to rise, forcing us to cancel our second “big day” altogether. Running thin on patience, we ultimately decided to get married on the beach with only our parents and my best man (which was a wedding surprise from my wife, Lindsey, that already has me playing catch-up) in attendance.
Oh, and the beach wedding came less than two months after we relocated to DuBois as I was presented an opportunity to grow my career while joining a fantastic team at The Courier Express.
It meant uprooting from my hometown, where I spent 10 years of my professional life dedicating efforts to the newspaper I grew up reading. Things were changing rapidly there, though, and have continued to as the pandemic marches on.
This chance to be a part of your local paper was a true blessing, and I do believe things happen for a reason.
Joining this publication was one of those instances.
My then-fiancee of course made the move with me, and was able to find a job relatively quickly. Considering the enormity of the decision, most everything fell into place without much aggravation.
It’s been almost five months now since I started, and DuBois is slowly beginning to feel a little more like “home.”
We continue to explore our new surroundings, meandering a different direction on the weekends. There’s some added intrigue of learning the area, both as editor and resident. Soon, although not quite yet, I hope to be able to “see” a visual in my mind of most places within our coverage area. We’ll get there.
But, for now, as we enter the holiday season, I look back on what we’ve done despite the uphill climb 2020 has felt like at times.
My “good vibes” list includes getting married, accepting a new career opportunity and relocating to a town that has proved welcoming.
I am also fortunate to have a supportive and healthy circle of family and friends while being thankful for the healthcare workers and military members serving on our behalf.
In a year that has tested us all, I’d encourage you to take a minute — and a deep breath — to try and focus on the positives. We’ve too frequently been overwhelmed by the negatives associated with the everyday grind of 2020.
This week, and moving into 2021, lets spread some holiday brightness — even if we do so from a distance.
Happy Thanksgiving.
