I have just sat and watched another Sunday morning of political trash on the television. It's time we the people stand up and say enough is enough. I don't know how to go about passing legislation to restrict term limits, but the time for that has long passed.
Three four-year terms is long enough for anybody. Most of Washington has lost touch with the people, and they've long ago gotten rid of accountability. They need to have pension plans just like the rest of us, they pay a part as well, just as we do. Health care needs to hit their pocket like it does ours. No government credit cards, no more free rides.
If there is anybody out there that knows how to get the ball rolling on this type of legislation please speak up. Congress, both houses, need to be cleaned up.
I have sat and listened to them lie to us for too long. How do you teach children to respect others when they see our so-called leaders acting like 3-year-olds? America was once great when it lived by morals instead of political correctness. Now your only right as long as one party or the other is in office.
We kill our babies and say it's ok because the government says it's ok. REALLY!! Defund the police — what kind of a person would even come up with an idea like that? Al Capone.
Believe it or not, it's coming from our government.
David Tubbs
Curwensville