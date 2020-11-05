Clint Eastwood once rasped, “A man’s got to know his limitations.”
Those words have been echoing in my head recently. I had to admit that I had agreed to something that I couldn’t do, and in doing that, admit failure. It’s a difficult thing to admit when I’m wrong, let alone admit when I can’t do something and accept failure. I’m not sure when this started. My dad always said that admitting when you’re wrong or when you’re in over your head is a sign of strength and not weakness. Still, I have a very hard time doing it. I go through several stages before I even get to the admission point, and who knows how much time I wasted before that?
I know what you’re thinking, “You’re wrong in this column all the time!” Yes, well, sometimes I can stand in my wrongness and embrace it. Other times, it bothers me. I think it has something to do with the way I define myself inside my head. If I’m wrong about something that I don’t use as an active definition of me, then it’s a learning experience. One of the greatest skills I learned was how to learn. It’s something I try to emphasize as both a teacher and a father. Sometimes, that ability to learn creates a kind of overconfidence. If I don’t know it, I can learn it, and I’ll be fine. What I forgot is that I could learn something and then realize that I can’t do it.
I think that approaching 40 is its own kind of overconfidence. If you think about it, growing up, much of my active memory of my dad would start when he was my age now. He always seemed to know what to do or what his limitations were. I was never really a rebellious kid – I did lean hard into angsty, though – so I didn’t have a lot of times when I thought my dad was stupid. Mark Twain’s quote about how much his father had learned over seven years never made sense to me. My dad wasn’t an ignorant man when I was 14 or 21. So I thought that I’d have myself figured out by now.
Boy, was I wrong.
I wonder if the trick is to learn how to fail gracefully. I’m not graceful. I fail dramatically and spectacularly. I’m thankful Tim’s eight, because I doubt he’ll remember half of my foolhardy attempts at things because I didn’t know what I didn’t know, but I thought I could learn it.
Recently, I agreed to do something that I wasn’t 100% sure how to do. I figured that I could teach myself how, and therefore I’d know how to do it, and then just do it. Nike, after all, taught us that saying “Just do it” is often all you need. I agreed, spent a lot of time teaching myself how to do the thing I thought I could learn how to do, and when I learned it, I realized, I can’t do it. Now, all that stuff I didn’t know is stuff that explains why I should never have agreed to doing the thing in the first place. And the worst part is that the evidence for this was right there all the time. If I had gotten out of my own head, took a moment to look around, I would have seen that the waters that I thought I could chart were far darker and deeper than I could manage. I should have sought advice from people who have done such things before. I should have tested the waters before agreeing, seeing what some of those mysterious depths held. I should have said, “I’ll get back to you.” Certainly, I shouldn’t have dreamed up such an ambitious view of myself and what I wanted to do that I never stopped to ask if it could be done.
So here I am, writing a column about how much I don’t know. It’s actually all I’ve been thinking about lately. I wonder if it’s a good thing to have what we don’t know show up and hit us hard in the mouth and vanish for a bit, making us stop and think for a moment. It doesn’t feel good, though.
Maybe that’s the point. After all, a person has to know their limitations, and how else do we learn them?
