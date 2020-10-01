I would like to express my disappointment with the restrictions that Gov. Tom Wolf has put into place for high school sporting events. The fact that the families of players are not permitted in stadiums and gyms of the high school sporting events is ridiculous. The band, cheerleaders and news media can attend, but not fans.
We have large capacity stadiums and gyms, but fans are not allowed in to see their players play sports. If I had a son or daughter playing in sports, I would want to support them by attending these sporting events. This restriction seems unfair.
I feel bad for the players that work so hard to play sports without the family or fans being at the events to support them.
In closing, I with the governor would change these restrictions that affects high school sports. We are all permitted to shop in stores, visit restaurants and socialize in bars but not attend sporting events that offer a safe environment to social distance.
Lenny Coval
Allport