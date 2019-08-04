The opinion article by Marilyn Secco has several factual errors concerning the Bayer “Round-Up” product. First a statement is made that the product has been “shown” to cause non-hodgkins lymphoma, DNA damage, diabetes, autism, and Alzheimers; this is simply not true. Round-Up is currently fully registered for all label uses by the USEPA and no peer reviewed scientific study backs up the statements made. It is a fact that Bayer has been sued and plainfiffs have been given awards, all of which are under appeal as this is written. Anyone familiar with our legal system knows that juries do not evaluate facts as scientists and that awards are often made purely on emotion. What is wrong with this picture is an opinion column not based on facts.
Timothy Keister
Fellow American Institute of Chemists
Chief chemist, ProChemTech