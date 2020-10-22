We are days away from the 2020 election and I am horrified by the continued reports of unprecedented challenges to safe, secure voting in the US. The confusion and outright attacks to free and fair elections is beyond what I could have ever imagined.
Disinformation campaigns by foreign intelligence agencies and domestic political campaigns (including our current President) about mail in voting, hackable voting machines, delays in printing ballots, false ballot boxes being put out by Republicans, threats of sending poll watchers to intimidate voters, problems with the mail system muddied by a partisan Postmaster General adding to the confusion and insecurity of a system that I once trusted, and Texas making it hard to vote by allowing only one drop off box per county! All of this causing long lines during a pandemic!
No one could have predicted the effect that the COVID-19 virus would have on our elections. Instead of encouraging our Constitutional right to vote and working in a bipartisan way to ensure a secure election, our legislators sit SILENT! I can’t change the laws myself but I always thought I had a voice through voting. I always thought that my Congressional reps would at least TRY to do what was necessary to follow their oath of office to the Constitution. They should be pressuring the passage of the restoration of the Voting Rights Act that is stalled in the Senate. That’s the American way. There should never be acceptance of voter suppression in any form.
JoAnne Bruno
Brockway