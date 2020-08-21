State-level education and health officials don’t grasp the centuries-old effect of Rockton Mountain between DuBois and Clearfield.
The DuBois Area School District spans a small west-of-the-mountain slice of Clearfield County along with a chunk of eastern Jefferson County.
Those state officials have ordered the DuBois district to use Clearfield County’s COVID virus data when deciding how fully to reopen schools this fall.
On spread-out paper map, that might seem sensible. But our local school officials know more about how our people interact, and spread the virus, than do the faraway state leaders.
Rockton Mountain is still there, just as it was in the 19th Century.
The DuBois area of Clearfield County has much more in common with Jefferson County in terms of interactions among people — and interactions among people are what spread the COVID virus.
The DuBois area looks to Clearfield for some governmental services. Clearfield is the county seat.
But the folks who live within the City of DuBois, Sandy Township, Brady Township and Huston Township interact more often with Jefferson County to the west, which includes about one-third of the area of the DuBois school district, and even with Elk and Jefferson counties to the north, because Brockway, St. Marys and even Ridgway residents use DuBois as a hub for shopping, medical care, etc.
Some of those traffic patterns arise out of necessity. Other patterns arise out of habit. Back in horse-and-buggy days, a trip “over the mountain” to Clearfield and back was a daylong affair, and was avoided when possible. Those intergenerational habits persist.
DuBois Superintendent Wendy Benton reported last week that, “We are told that we must use the county with the highest rate of incidence and percent positivity.”
Why are we being “told”?
Does Harrisburg think that the DuBois district’s local leaders want our students to sicken from COVID? Or do they think we are too stupid to determine which statistics best balance the need to stay healthy against the need to educate our children?
Which data set should be used? Clearfield County’s? Jefferson County’s? Or an amalgamated average?
Local officials can make the calculations readily, almost instinctively. State-level officials have no clue. Remember, they authored the silly and impractical 25 percent occupancy restriction for restaurants, which dooms many of them to insolvency.
For the DuBois Area School District, this top-down command is an overreach. The state should guide. Local officials should decide.
— Denny Bonavita