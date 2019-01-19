Who benefits from President Trump’s proposal to roll back excessive federal laws and regulations that “protect” wetlands and waterways?
It could be those of us who live and work near Hazen, between Brookville and DuBois.
However, the tree-huggers claim that only “bad guys” will benefit: Builders. Oil/gas drillers. Real estate developers.
Psst! Those are not always “bad guys.”
We have drillers hereabouts. We call them “friends, neighbors, co-workers.” Sure, some drillers have been slobs or crooks. So have some bankers, priests, and truck drivers — because they, too, are “people.”
Good people do bad things. Church secretaries embezzle. Bad people do good things. Mafia dons donate Christmas gifts to orphans.
We ought to have learned to not pass blanket judgments on groups of people.
But some of us do not learn that lesson.
It is bigoted and un-American to blame entire groups because they are black, Muslim, carpenters or police officers.
Appealing to bigotry stokes fears. Those fears can yield political results. “Dumbocrats,” we are told, even though they are our neighbors. “Replutocrats,” we are told, even though they are our co-workers.
The Jan. 14 Associated Press story about the proposed Trump rollback hints that, without imperialistic dicta from far-off Washington, local builders, drillers and developers will hopelessly pollute our waterways because they are “bad guys.”
Hogwash.
They live here, too. They are us.
If Trump does roll back unrealistic, inflexible regulations, the long-stalled development of land just north of Brookville’s Hazen exit of Interstate 80 could become reality.
What is holding up that project?
A 10-acre spot of wetlands must have a 50-acre “no construction” barrier around it, say the feds.
Why?
“To prevent pollution.”
Again, hogwash.
Curb stops, drainage grading, etc., can protect those wetlands without quarantining huge amounts of nearby land. But the feds say “no” — just because they can, not because they are right.
The Jefferson County wetlands is a mere puddle that can be preserved just like what has occurred along Beaver Drive in DuBois, which has been developed quite nicely, thank you, while preserving wetlands.
Federal sequestration of land that, with proper care, could expand local economies and job markets is precisely the kind of Big Brother overreach that Trump was elected to roll back.
“Waah!” cry the Obama-era rules-drafters.
Guess what? They and their ilk lost the Presidential election in 2016.
The Trump administration should streamline the definitions of protected wetlands and surrounding areas. We all benefit.
— Denny Bonavita
