Governor Tom Wolf is wrong about his overzealous version of a COVID-related lockdown — but Wolf is correct in rejecting the Legislature’s attempt to overrule his actions.
The Legislature is wrong about claiming that, without enacting a change in law, it can force Gov. Wolf to ease or cancel his emergency lockdown orders — but the Legislature should be able to put an end to an emergency declaration by Wolf (or any governor).
It’s the Legislature’s fault that the state Supreme Court ruled against it last month, upholding Wolf’s authority.
Justice David Wecht, writing for the 5-4 majority, summed up the situation succinctly: “The Senators may be frustrated that the General Assembly previously having delegated power to the Governor ... the General Assembly itself decided to delegate power to the Governor,” he said.
“Current members of the General Assembly may regret that decision but they cannot use an unconstitutional means (a mere resolution) to give that regret legal effect.”
Wecht said that the Legislature needs to change the law. Wolf would likely veto any such change to preserve the emergency powers for himself and for future governors. So the Legislature has three choices:
• Pass legislation by a veto-proof two-thirds majority in both the House and Senate, which is about as likely as President Trump endorsing Joe Biden as the next President.
• Negotiate with Wolf to change the current law in a fashion agreeable to both parties.
• Live with what its predecessors created, quit playing politics — and shut up. There are other urgent needs requiring the Legislature’s attention.
Sens. Jake Corman and our area’s Sen. Joe Scarnati of Brockway, the Republicans leading the GOP-controlled Senate, are whining. “The Court has essentially granted the governor King status,” said Corman.
Well, no. The Court did not grant that status. The Legislature did the granting. The court merely affirmed the law and invited the Legislature to change the law — if it has the political will and the political power to do so.
Government operates according to a separation-of-powers set of principles. But legislators crave time back in their districts, raking in re-election campaign contributions. So they often say, in effect, “We don’t want to work full five-day weeks. Let’s let the governor handle these matters, even though we have the right, and the power, to do so.” They then delegate the power.
What goes around, comes around.
Lawmakers are right; Wolf did overreach. But Wolf is right; lawmakers gave him the authority.
— Denny Bonavita