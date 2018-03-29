Today

Morning light rain followed by a mix of rain and snow in the afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the mid to upper 30s. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 70%.

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 24F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the upper 20s.