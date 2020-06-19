Senior citizens might recall “paper drives,” scrap metal collections and other efforts of an earlier era to reclaim and repurpose materials that usually go to waste.
We got pocket change for scrap in those days — for a while.
That led to an unworkable assumption: Recycling should pay for itself.
It seems that recycling should work that way. The old newspapers, glass or plastic bottles, shreddable paper or scrap metal can be turned into useful products: Soil mulch, remanufactured glass, paper towels, remelted/smelted steel, aluminum and copper.
But a too-rosy assumption underlies the pay-for-itself thought.
We overlook the reality that the costs of pulling recycling containers, sorting contents, redirecting misplaced nonrecyclables left there by people who are sloppy or careless, storing and shipping reclaimed raw materials often eat up the “profit” that we wish for from recycling.
Ridgway Borough recently encountered that misconception, as was reported in our June 17 edition. Money-conscious council members worry that taxes could increase because the recycling program does not make a profit. Clean-land conscious residents claim that the recycling program is both popular and environmentally sound, and should be “supported” by the borough.
In Ridgway’s case, money derived from the trash pickup program, a separate activity, will partially subsidize the recycling program, reducing the need for general tax money from an estimated $10,000 a year to about $4,000 a year.
Local governments use tax money to support all sorts of worthwhile activities. In DuBois, the city pool requires some tax money. Parks and playgrounds in many communities eat up small amounts of tax money. Taxpayers recognize the value of those programs and accept the need to spend some tax revenue on them.
Recycling will never pay for itself until the federal government establishes a nationwide program along the lines of the farm support programs begun during the Great Depression and Dust Bowl era in the 1930s. Government bought farm crops at stable prices, stored the surplus when there was no market for it, doled it out to schools and individuals as lunch and/or welfare supplements, and paid farmers enough to keep them in business.
Eventually, with the arrival of export markets, farm prices stabilized and the feds were able to pull back from supports to some extent.
If that happens for recycling, the program could pay for itself.
Until then, modest support of recycling by using local tax money cleans up our environment, reduces illegal dumping and makes citizens responsible stewards of our planet.
That is worthwhile.
— Denny Bonavita