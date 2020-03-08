Is it a stretch to call “Idiot!” on a man who holds bachelor’s and law degrees from Harvard University, who as a high school student scored a super 1600 on the Scholastic Aptitude Test, who was valedictorian of his prestigious, large (3,500 students) high school, who has been a member of the New York State legislature, the federal House of Representative and the United States Senate?
Not this time.
On March 4, Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., sounded like a blooming idiot, or worse. As the Supreme Court was hearing arguments in an abortion-related case, Schumer teed off on individual justices of the Supreme Court in what can only be described as a gangster-like threat of physical harm.
At an abortion rights rally, Schumer said, “I want to tell you, Gorsuch. I want to tell you, Kavanaugh. You have released the whirlwind and you will pay the price!” Schumer warned. “You won’t know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions.”
The man is the Democratic leader of the United States Senate. “Won’t know what hit you”?
He ought to have resigned by now, in shame and contrition. Or his fellow Democrats ought to have started proceedings to remove him from his leadership role – and, perhaps from his seat in the Senate.
Schumer behaved like an idiot. Idiots ought not to hold high public office.
Oh, he is trying to weasel out of it. He claims he was speaking of “political” consequences.
Hogwash.
Let’s ask Pennsylvania’s senators, Democrat Bob Casey and Republican Pat Toomey, why Schumer has not yet been publicly censured by the Senate.
Let’s ask Casey, by now a fairly senior senator, why Schumer continues to hold his leadership position. In 2001, John Ensign of Nevada resigned under fire for having had an affair – not involving violence. In 1995, Bob Packwood of Oregon resigned under similar circumstances. In 1982, Harrison Williams of New Jersey resigned after having been convicted of bribery in the Abscam scandal – again not related to violence.
We have to go back to 1902 for something akin to Schumer’s outburst. Then, South Carolina’s Benjamin Tillman and John L. McLaurin were publicly censured after they got into a fistfight on the Senate floor with each other.
But so far, Schumer’s total disrespect for separation of powers, for the Constitution and for civil behavior has been met with, “Tut tut.”
That, too, is unacceptable.
— Denny Bonavita