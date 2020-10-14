While I feel like I should probably talk about the madness going on in the world – voter intimidation and suppression, a super-spreader event at the White House, Republicans packing the Supreme Court and then handwringing that a Biden presidency will play their game against them, a stem-cell-based medicine saving a president who is trying to eliminate stem-cell-based medicines, single-payer healthcare helping out the president but too evil for us, etc. – I needed to take a step back from all that hypocrisy because my publishing dream kind of kicked me in the teeth this month.
I have been rejected so many times since I started writing that I stopped collecting the rejection emails. They’re form letters anyway. I do have a spreadsheet tracking my failures and scant successes. Recently, I had two rejections that sent me into a bit of a tailspin, damaging my creativity and making me wonder if I should even bother to keep writing.
I had what I thought was the perfect message. I thought I had crafted what needed to be said in a specific moment, a truth that needed told, and I was told that it couldn’t be. I also had a story that was funny, timely, and, I thought, well-crafted. The editor didn’t think so. Both of those came right back-to-back. I usually have a nice week or two cushion between rejections, but getting hit with two on the same day was a bit more than I was prepared for.
Joy, as always, reminded me of the ones that I got accepted. She pointed to the anthology sitting on my desk, the story appearing online, the anthology in production, and even the invitation to take part in a collaborative novel. She then showed me pages of this newspaper and the stories I have the honor of telling. Those successes usually keep me going, but they felt a bit hollow. I was SO SURE about those two pieces that the rejection made any acceptance seem wimpy.
Writers, I’m sure, all do a bit of soul-searching when the rejections come. When I was a kid, I dreamed of being a best-selling author. Then I wanted to be a book-selling author. Now, I just want to be an author. I love my day job, so I have no desire to quit it and live the writer’s life, but I’d like to make enough money to buy more comic books. Yes, not a noble cause. But it’s my cause. And I, not for the first time, wondered if I should surrender and take up a more-useful hobby.
Like basket-weaving.
As often breaks through my cycles of wallowing in self-pity, I had a conversation with a student that made me snap out of my body, stare at myself, and say, “Yeah, Andy! Listen to that advice.”
(Aside: Timmy, my son, has decided that he prefers “Tim” now. I’m having a very hard time adjusting.)
Tim had this assignment that was a little harder than he was accustomed to. As eight-year-olds are wont to do, he was getting frustrated and saw the situation as hopeless. I told him that life is made up of things not going easily for us. We have to keep moving forward. Even if we don’t find success, at least we can find the perseverance and the courage to keep trying.
I then metaphysically slapped myself a couple of times and told me to get back to the keyboard and come up with MORE words that need to be said in a moment and write MORE stories that are the well-crafted and timely-funny type.
Unfortunately for you, the first thing that happened was this column. I’ll get back to you on the words that need to be said in the moment. If you were hoping this column was some preamble to earth-shattering insight or the answer to life, the universe, and everything, I apologize. That’s a big “Nope.”
But I’ll also be busy writing. There have to be some websites, blogs, and literary magazines I haven’t tried yet.
