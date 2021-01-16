At a time of great National Distress in our country’s history just following the settlement of the Civil War, a clerk in the U.S. Bureau of Agriculture named Oliver Hudson Kelley laid the groundwork for a new fraternal organization to provide a voice from farm families before the government. There was a great need for assistance with the political, economic, and social interests of the nation’s farmers.
With support of a few friends, Kelley developed detailed plans for this organization which he named the “National Grange of the Patrons of Husbandry” and based it on the framework of the Masonic Lodge of which he was already a member. Granges were organized at the state, county, and local level with the Pennsylvania State Grange organized in Reading on September 18, 1873 with the first local meeting place at “Eagle Grange # 1” in Lycoming County near Williamsport. It continues to meet today after almost 150 years.
Grange Halls sprung up all across the state and country where they became community centers for many farm families where entire members could participate with addition “Junior Granges.” Just about every little town had its own meeting hall where formal meetings were conducted, political and community issues were explored, and quality entertainment was arranged. Many country people found talents they didn’t realize they had, and then went on to brighter futures.
Although an “O.S. Carey Grange” was organized between 1900 and 1910 on Broad Street in Brockway in a residential house still standing directly behind the 5th Avenue Design Hair Spot. Another Grange was chartered on May 17, 1929 when a group of 40 local people met at an old cheese factory in Sugar Hill in the field across Route 28 from the Presbyterian Church. Whenever other facilities became available around the community, the group moved to a community building beside the Lanes Mills Church but they kept their name “Sugar Hill Grange.”
By the time, I became a teenager, the meetings were being held in the “odd Fellows’ Hall” on the top floor of the Humphrey’s Furniture Store now Floral Botique at the corner of 4th and Main downtown. My mother was already a member of the Grange and I had been attending with her as a guest. We rubbed elbows with the Whelpley’s, Calhoun’s, Britton’s, and other farm families of the community. And there were several different branches of the McMinn’s who were left-overs from the earlier meeting days at Lanes Mills.
Anna McMinn was a special one of that clan. Annie was well-known among the Grangers from all over Jefferson County and the social-minded ladies of Brockway, too. She was already middle aged when I met her and she had committed a variety of readings to memory which she could readily recite at the drop of a hat for entertainment. Even after the 50 more years of life that I knew her, even when she had difficulty with other memories, she could still repeat a particular reading with full details when called upon by a friend for one of her subjects. Around Christmas time, a favorite subject was always about the pants she saw. I thought you’d still enjoy reading about them today.
SANTA CLAUS’ PANTS – as written out many years ago by Anna McMinn:
“Well Christmas, good old Christmas, it will soon be here again. And dear old Santa Claus once more will creep out from his den. I think for him to stay away all through the year is wrong when he could call most any day and leave toys all along.
Some folks say Santa don’t exist and that it’s all a sell, there’s been times too, when I’ve had my doubts as well. When last Christmas we received our old friend Mr. Claus his face and whiskers they were his but his pants and voice were Pa’s.
He might have had an accident and borrowed pants from Pa but Pa hain’t got but one pair, and they were made by Ma. If Santa ever got them on and went from door to door them home-made pants that Mother made would get him locked up for sure,
It hain’t alone them pants don’t fit, but Ma can’t measure straight while one leg is two-foot six; the other two foot eight. As cloth is scarce and dear right now them pants hain’t all one piece, They’re patched up like a crazy quilt and two inches thick with grease.
And here’s another funny thing – Tom Smith, Bill Jones, and Eddie Brown and all the other boys and girls that live for miles around, said that when Santa visited them – and that just made me sore, cause my Pop’s pants had disappeared but it was their Pop’s pants he wore.
Now that just got me guessin’ to know what Santa did with Pop’s old pants when he left us and where he’s got them hid. There hain’t no place to change them ‘cept in the open air, and if Santa got to doin’ that – you know how folks would stare!
And if he was to change them as on his rounds he rolled, it seems to me the dear old man would catch his death of cold. And then if Santa was to die, farewell to Christmas joys oh! What in thunder would we do for candy, sleds, and toys?
One pair of pants on t’other he could put, so people state but tons of pants on either leg would surely make him late. And I can tell you one thing, if he wore many pairs like Pa’s that two hundred yards unless he took the car, how could he hand out toys in India, Spain, or France?
If he fooled around in snow drifts changing off his pants, well, pants or no pants, I don’t care as long as Santa comes all loaded down with whiskers and candy, sleds and drums, or whether he comes through the door or down the chimney flue.
Don’t cut the latest figger as long as he gets through, as long as Santa’s round on time and don’t forget to stop. I don’t care is Pop is Santa Claus or Santa Claus is Pop. His pants and voice and figger don’t concern the girls and boys as long as Santa’s round on time hustlin’ out the toys!”
Now with Annie McMinn long gone, and all of the other long-time Grangers, to local action is more limited. Over the last century Grangers have given their major support to rural residents with postal delivery, expansion of electric lines across the hills, and are now giving support to broadband wireless with the need for kids learning from home. However, there is only one Grange left in Jefferson County – at Roseville near Brookville, and we are now members there.