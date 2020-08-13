I am writing this letter to my friends, co-workers, family and fellow Republicans.
I am so ashamed of Donald Trump. He hasn't kept any of his campaign promises, he hasn't helped Pennsylvania out at all, all he does is blame other people for his mistakes. He tweets and fires people (good people).
I feel I wasted my vote in the last (presidential) election. We have become a laughing stock.
We flourished in the 1950s and 60s because we are hard workers and we had no competition. We had soundly defeated our enemies, both in Europe and the Pacific. We had good leaders.
We now have competition and an egotistic President. Please, anyone, tell me if I'm wrong.
Brian Smeltzer
Hyde