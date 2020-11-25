Joy is so much better at remembering dates than I am. Days come and go, and they’re all the same to me. If social media and my calendar app didn’t remind me, I’d forget about everyone’s birthdays. I assume that I only know mine because I have to give it to the pharmacy every time I pick up a medicine. Yet Joy remembers every birthday, anniversary, and random date that she comes across.
Recently, she reminded me that we closed on our house on that day six years ago. I was surprised. It was, of course, a normal day for me until she said that. We have almost-completely transformed the house since we bought it, and looking back, it’s amazing to see the work we’ve done (or paid someone to do). This is the longest Joy and I have lived in one place. Usually, we get to the five-year mark of buying the house and I lose a job and we need to move to another one. I’m not even 40 yet, and I’ve had three careers and so many different jobs that I don’t claim some of them on my resume.
I mean, Blockbuster Video really doesn’t count. At all. It only exists as a historical curiosity now.
I didn’t remember that we bought this house so close to Thanksgiving. Moving here was so chaotic that I completely forgot everything about it except the stress of the move. We had a terrible time selling our house in Lancaster, losing a ton of money in the process. If real estate is supposed to be a safe investment, no one told the development we lived in there. This house had been empty for a while, so we had to do some cleaning, painting, and fixing when we first moved in. But now, it’s home. It’s the only home Tim remembers.
Honestly, for me, it’s the first home that has felt like home since I was a kid. I was able to reconnect with myself here. In Lancaster, I always felt like I was trying to be something that Lancaster County wanted me to be, but it never worked. No church, job, or even community really connected with me in Lancaster. My jobs were in York or Dauphin counties. We bounced from church to church, never really fitting in. Here, I’ve had a chance to reconnect with myself. It was as if I had put me on pause when I moved away in 2004 and was able to resume me in 2014.
And, yes, there’s a pandemic going on, and we won’t be celebrating Thanksgiving in-person with my family, but the anniversary of this house reminded me that some things last and other things don’t. All those bad jobs, all those difficult times, and all that heartbreaking distance were all temporary. We’ve settled into a place where we feel at home, and I am far more involved in this community than I have ever been before. Something about here reminds me that there are stable things in the world that we should be thankful for – a stability that I hadn’t really felt before. This pandemic will end, and next Thanksgiving will be twice as wonderful.
So, if you’re wondering what I’m thankful for, let me tell you. I’m in a job I love and have a house that suits me, and I have been in both longer than any prior job or house in my adult life. I know who I am more than I did before, and my comic collection continues to grow. I am thankful for Joy and Tim. Joy has stuck with me for 16 years – no easy feat, I assure you! – and Tim is healthy and happy. I live in a time where I can use technology to have Thanksgiving from my table and talk to my family at theirs. And that family supports my decision to stay away and is finding ways to make the holidays as happy and fun as they possibly can. I am thankful for Star Trek, Duck Tales, and the Mandalorian. I’m thankful every time this newspaper runs one of my columns, and for the chance it gives me to get to know my community as I write stories about it.
Even in a pandemic, there’s something to be thankful for.
