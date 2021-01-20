When I watch ’80s and ’90s sci-fi, I’m often amazed at how either overly optimistic or overly pessimistic we were about the future. There’s a “Star Trek: Voyager” episode that predicted we’d build a space platform by 2000. “2001: A Space Odyssey” had us in space stations and moon bases. “Back to the Future Part II” was in 2015 with hoverboards and holograms. And here we are in 2021 and we don’t have flying cars, space stations, and “Rocky 5000.”
Not that Sylvester Stallone didn’t try.
There was a point in the ’80s and ’90s where anything was possible. This was before the digital revolution, but even with clunky computers and dot matrix printers, the science-fiction writers of my childhood envisioned a 21st-Century humanity ready to walk among the stars.
“Star Trek: First Contact” takes place in 2063, after all. In a mere 200 years after that, Earth warps off into space to form the United Federation of Planets.
And in the last year, I’ve learned that we can’t make a consistent pair of jeans.
Jeans! I’m not talking about space elevators, omni-tools, and cloned dinosaurs. At this point, I’d trade food replicators and warp drive for a consistent fit and cut of jeans, even within the same brand.
Since the pandemic hit, I have shifted a lot more shopping online, like many others have, as Jeff Bezos’s ever-growing wealth can attest. I hadn’t needed to buy a new pair of jeans in a long time, and when I last did, we were in Lancaster at an outlet store. Then an “unbustable” pair dramatically lost structural integrity and my favorite comfy jeans decided they didn’t need knees anymore. I know my size, so ordering jeans should be easy. I looked up the brand and category, found my size, and ordered them.
Three pairs later, and I’ve found that the color on your phone is not necessarily the color of the product, “soft” has variable definitions, and there are different unflattering versions of the same cut.
It’s one of those moments where all of the great human advances of the last century or so – like modern medicine, the internet, and tacos – get lost in the problems that should have been settled ages ago. The first pair of jeans was, according to Google, invented in 1873. I was ordering them on a smartphone that was more advanced than the communicators on “Star Trek: The Next Generation.” Yet, for all that advancement, for all that human brilliance, we can’t consistently create a pair of jeans!
I think I’m not alone in feeling like the future didn’t turn out the way it was envisioned when I was a child. There was so much hope and optimism for the 21st Century. Just 20 years into it, we’ve made some pretty good gains, but then many of them were wiped out by a pandemic that we both should have seen coming and couldn’t see coming.
I’m reminded that while we’re always one discovery away from a scientific breakthrough creating a new frontier, we’re also always one superbug away from catastrophe. Despite all our advanced technology, something simple vexes us. Like not being able to find a good pair of jeans.
I’ve always preferred sci-fi like “Star Trek” over “Mad Maxx.” I like believing that tomorrow will be better than today, even if it hasn’t turned out that way thus far. As the man said, “The future ain’t what it used to be,” but we can still work toward making it better. We’re only 20 years into the 21st Century, and COVID showed us how far we have to go before we can reach the stars.
q q q