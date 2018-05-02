A week ago today, my cardiac doc — Dr. Jay Ambrose — ran a "thing" from just below my elbow up my arm through a vein, took a sharp right with the "thing" and ran it across my chest and into my heart.
Dr. Ambrose did that because earlier testing and another doctor's evaluation of that testing indicated I had pulmonary hypertension. Dr. Ambrose had been asked to undertake my heart catheterization last Tuesday to check the pressure inside the right side of my heart and confirm the diagnosis.
Turns out I don't. (And that's a very, very good thing. Pulmonary hypertension, according to my limited understanding is incurable and debilitating. I can happily do without it.)
I was awake for all that. No anesthetic except some needle sticks around the site where Dr. Ambrose entered my body below my elbow. In fact, had I been so inclined, I probably could have watched, on an array of screens, everything that was going on inside me. At the time, I had no desire to do that — in fact, I had objected strenuously when Dr. Ambrose told me I would be awake throughout the procedure; I have total confidence in the medical profession and what it's practitioners do, but that does not necessarily mean I want to be present and conscious while they do it to me — though now I rather wish I had availed myself of the opportunity. Maybe next time.
(As he administered that local anesthetic around the site, Dr. Ambrose said, "Little stick and burn, sorry; little stick and burn, sorry..." At which point I said, "No you're not or you'd quit doing it," and he, without even a pause, said, "You're right: little stick and burn, little stick and burn...")
Just a little bit later, as he moved the "thing" around inside my heart, Dr. Ambrose said, "You don't have pulmonary hypertension."
My response to that was a smart aleck, "See, I told you you're a great doc!" to which he, again without the slightest pause, said, "Yes! I cured you!" proving, of course, that I was not the only smart aleck in the room.
But all that brilliant repartee digresses from the real point I'd like to make here.
My father had heart problems. Despite the best efforts of the day (I remember, I think, that at one point a vein was removed from one of his legs and spliced into a vessel near his heart), he died at 56 years of age.
I'm 70 and still kicking.
Some of that difference in longevity may be hereditary. My mother lived to 94.
But most of it is directly attributable to today's medical science and to the skill of doctors like Jay Ambrose as they utilize that science.
I've had a heart attack (probably two, I am told, the first undiagnosed), I suffer atrial fibrillation and high blood pressure and high cholesterol and I carry with me three or four stents (I think the stents do for me essentially what the vein transplant attempted to do for my father).
In terms of all of that, I'm probably just like most folks my age and better off than many, many others.
All because of the skills of the people in hospitals and medical offices like those here in our area and across the country, and of the medical machinery they use to manifest and magnify those skills.
Think you've never seen a miracle?
If you've ever needed any kind of medical care you have.
And if you know someone, anyone who practices within the medical profession, you know someone who performs miracles.
David Sullens is editor of the Courier Express and executive editor of the East Coast Group of Community Media Group.
