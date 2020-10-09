None of us registered in the Tri-County Area will vote on Nov. 3 for a United States senator.
On Nov. 4, the day after Election Day, both Democrat Bob Casey and Republican Pat Toomey will continue in office.
Not having to choose a senator spares us a lot of angst this year.
But voters in the two-thirds of states that select senators this year face this reality: Congress, not the President, runs the country — if its members choose to do so.
Amy Coney Barrett might be the next Supreme Court justice — or might not. But President Trump does not get to make that decision. He only gets to nominate a candidate. The Senate, controlled this year 53-47 by Republicans, gets to make the actual decision.
In those states where senators will be chosen on Nov. 3, voters are acutely aware that their decisions will probably decide control of the Senate for two long years.
The Senate has Constitutional “hammers.” Unlike the House, the Senate gets to make decisions on impeachment, on treaties, on Presidential appointments.
The Senate gets to review the political philosophy of each new justice on the Supreme Court. The Senate gets to actually decide whether an impeached federal official (President, Cabinet member, federal judge, etc.) will stay in office or be kicked out.
All too often, voters get caught up in Presidential “horse races” or get bogged down in state-level races that focus on closer-to-home issues.
That is understandable.
But in 2022 (a successor to Toomey, who says he will retire) and 2024 (Casey), Pennsylvania’s voters will decide whether to give Republicans or Democrats control of two of the just 100 Senate seats.
We don’t need to make a Senate decision in this politically charged year, with a barn-burner Presidential race and a looming (2022) fight over Pennsylvania’s governorship, with the anguish caused by incumbent Gov. Tom Wolf’s COVID lockdown decisions fresh in our minds.
But while we discuss and debate Trump/Biden, let’s keep an eye on how those Senate races in other states turn out, and perhaps send tweets or text messages to friends and family who vote there, asking them to use their votes responsibly because we, too, depend on responsible control of the Senate.
— Denny Bonavita