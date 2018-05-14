Today

Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low 61F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

Tonight

Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low 61F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

Tomorrow

Thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. High 79F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.