EAST BRADY – Two East Brady residents were cited for violating borough ordinances on April 22 in East Brady.
According to police, Elizabeth A. Jack, 45, failed to clean an accumulation of junk, garbage or other materials deemed as having no value from her Grant Street property.
A letter stating that Jack had 30 days to clean the property was reportedly sent Dec. 11, 2019 and signed for Dec. 27.
Arthur W. Vasbinder, 66, was also cited after he allegedly failed to remove an abandoned Ford truck from his Purdum Street property within 30 days of a written request.
A letter regarding the issue was sent Dec. 10, 2019 and signed for Dec. 16, police said.
All charges were filed April 27 by New Bethlehem Police Chief Robert Malnofsky Jr. with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.