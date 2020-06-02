EAST BRADY – A Karns City woman was cited for violating borough ordinances on May 20 at approximately 3:50 p.m. in East Brady.
According to police, Carrie A. Young failed to clean an accumulation of junk or other materials deemed as having no value from her Robinson Street property within 30 days of a request.
A certified letter regarding the issue was reportedly sent to Young on April 10, 2019.
In addition, Young also allegedly failed to cut the grass on the property all year.
A certified letter stating that the grass could not exceed six inches in height was sent to Young on July 25, 2019, police said.
Charges were filed May 27 by New Bethlehem Police with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.